Steamed rice in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve steamed rice

Item pic

 

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Small Rice Noodle$3.50
Steamed Brown Rice$3.50
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Rice$3.00
for one
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STEAMED BROWN RICE$4.50
per serving
STEAMED JASMINE RICE$4.00
per serving
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Banner pic

 

Mama Go's Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed White Rice Platter$17.00
(Serves 12-16) gluten-free and vegan steamed jasmine white rice. Must order at least 1 hour in advance.
More about Mama Go's Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1
Item pic

 

Marufuku Ramen SF - Japan Center

1581 Webster St Suite 235, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Rice$2.00
Steamed white rice
More about Marufuku Ramen SF - Japan Center
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice - Steamed$3.00
This rice is great! Our steamed rice is the same rice the sushi chef buys for the sushi. The rice is washed then soaked overnight for consistency. We use a gas flame rice cooker for a pleasing, toasty flavor. You can eat it straight out of the fridge- still chewy; not hard and chalky.
More about Moshi Moshi
Steamed Jasmine Rice image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Jasmine Rice$3.25
More about Palette Tea House

