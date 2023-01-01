Steamed rice in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve steamed rice
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Steamed Small Rice Noodle
|$3.50
|Steamed Brown Rice
|$3.50
DIM SUM
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Steamed Rice
|$3.00
for one
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|STEAMED BROWN RICE
|$4.50
per serving
|STEAMED JASMINE RICE
|$4.00
per serving
Mama Go's Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Steamed White Rice Platter
|$17.00
(Serves 12-16) gluten-free and vegan steamed jasmine white rice. Must order at least 1 hour in advance.
Marufuku Ramen SF - Japan Center
1581 Webster St Suite 235, San Francisco
|Steamed Rice
|$2.00
Steamed white rice
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Rice - Steamed
|$3.00
This rice is great! Our steamed rice is the same rice the sushi chef buys for the sushi. The rice is washed then soaked overnight for consistency. We use a gas flame rice cooker for a pleasing, toasty flavor. You can eat it straight out of the fridge- still chewy; not hard and chalky.