Sticky rice in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve sticky rice
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Mango + Sweet Sticky Rice
|$9.50
|Sticky Rice With Ice Cream
|$9.00
Lao Table - San Francisco
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Crispy Sticky Rice Salad (G)
|$20.95
Spicy crispy sticky rice + fermented pork sausage + peanuts + green herbs
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$7.50
Sweet mango + coconut sticky rice
U :Dessert Story
3489 16th. St., San Francisco
|MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSOO
|$18.00
Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree & Condense Milk.
|MANGO STICKY RICE TOAST
|$18.00
Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango puree, Almond condense milk & mango ice cream.
|VEGAN MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSOO
|$19.00
Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Lotus Wrap Abalone Sticky Rice
|$9.00
Our lotus abalone sticky rice dish has been created and elevated by our chefs. We pour our house made abalone sauce onto the sticky rice to assure you'll have it in every bite and topped with an abalone!