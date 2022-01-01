Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve sticky rice

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Sticky Rice$4.00
More about Saap Ver
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango + Sweet Sticky Rice$9.50
Sticky Rice With Ice Cream$9.00
More about Ben Thai Cafe
Item pic

 

Lao Table - San Francisco

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Sticky Rice Salad (G)$20.95
Spicy crispy sticky rice + fermented pork sausage + peanuts + green herbs
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar image

 

Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar

1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango Sticky Rice$7.50
Sweet mango + coconut sticky rice
More about Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

U :Dessert Story

3489 16th. St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSOO$18.00
Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree & Condense Milk.
MANGO STICKY RICE TOAST$18.00
Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango puree, Almond condense milk & mango ice cream.
VEGAN MANGO STICKY RICE BINGSOO$19.00
Korean snow ice with Organic Homemade Crumble, Sticky Rice, Mango Puree
More about U :Dessert Story
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Lotus Wrap Abalone Sticky Rice$9.00
Our lotus abalone sticky rice dish has been created and elevated by our chefs. We pour our house made abalone sauce onto the sticky rice to assure you'll have it in every bite and topped with an abalone!
More about Palette Tea House
Item pic

 

Osha Thai - Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango Sticky Rice$13.95
Sweet sticky rice & mango topped with coconut cream
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero

