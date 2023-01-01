Strawberry shortcake in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Cole Valley Tavern - 900 Cole St
900 Cole St, San Francisco
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.00
Mixed Berries, Yogurt
ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES
Sift Dessert Bar - San Francisco
2411 California St, San Francisco
|Strawberry Shortcake Slab Cake
|$14.00
Layers of vanilla cake, strawberry jam, strawberry mousse, a delicious strawberry shortcake crumb all topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting.
Gott's Roadside - SF Mission Bay
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Strawberry Shortcake Shake 16 oz
|$7.99
Organic vanilla ice cream & milk hand-spun and drizzled with strawberry puree then topped with organic whipped cream and sprinkled with house-made strawberry crunch.