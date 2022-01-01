Street tacos in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve street tacos
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Pork Sisig Street Tacos (3)
|$13.00
Grilled pork asada, pickled onions, cilantro, fried goat cheese served on side.
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *
|$11.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas
choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie (veggie has cotija cheese)
|KID STREET TACOS *
|$7.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas - choose two of the following | carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asada, chorizo, or veggie
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|KIDS STREET TACOS *
|$5.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas - choose two of the following | carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asada, chorizo, or veggie
|STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *
|$11.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas
choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie (veggie has cotija cheese)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|KIDS STREET TACOS *
|$7.50
|STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *
|$11.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas.
Choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie.
Presidio Bowl Grill
93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco
|Grilled Street Tacos
|$12.99
Four cour tortilla tacos w/ cotija cheese onions, cilantro
TACKO
3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|SINGLE STREET TACO
|$2.85
Just one "street style" taco topped with chopped onions and cilantro on small corn tortillas
|Mexican Street Style Tacos (3)
|$8.50
|"STREET STYLE" TACOS
|$8.50
Three authentic Mexican tacos. Choose your combination of carne asada, carnitas, pollo, beef chorizo, and vegetarian. Topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas