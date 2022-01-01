Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve street tacos

Foundation Cafe image

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Sisig Street Tacos (3)$13.00
Grilled pork asada, pickled onions, cilantro, fried goat cheese served on side.
More about Foundation Cafe
STREET STYLE TACOS (3) * image

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *$11.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas
choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie (veggie has cotija cheese)
KID STREET TACOS *$7.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas - choose two of the following | carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asada, chorizo, or veggie
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS STREET TACOS *$5.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas - choose two of the following | carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asada, chorizo, or veggie
STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *$11.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas
choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie (veggie has cotija cheese)
More about Underdogs Cantina
STREET STYLE TACOS (3) * image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS STREET TACOS *$7.50
STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *$11.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas.
Choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie.
More about Underdogs Tres
7562d53c-0d09-4971-a965-120d97c21b0d image

 

Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Street Tacos$12.99
Four cour tortilla tacos w/ cotija cheese onions, cilantro
More about Presidio Bowl Grill
Item pic

 

TACKO

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
SINGLE STREET TACO$2.85
Just one "street style" taco topped with chopped onions and cilantro on small corn tortillas
Mexican Street Style Tacos (3)$8.50
"STREET STYLE" TACOS$8.50
Three authentic Mexican tacos. Choose your combination of carne asada, carnitas, pollo, beef chorizo, and vegetarian. Topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas
More about TACKO

