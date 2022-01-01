Sundaes in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Super Duper Burgers - Castro
Super Duper Burgers - Castro
2304 Market Street, San Francisco
|SUPED UP SUNDAE
|$6.50
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.
More about Super Duper Burgers - Laurel Village
Super Duper Burgers - Laurel Village
3401 California Street, San Francisco
|SUPED UP SUNDAE
|$6.50
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.
More about Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
SALADS
Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate Brownie Sundae
|$12.00
vanilla ice cream, candied almonds
More about Super Duper Burgers - Metreon
Super Duper Burgers - Metreon
783 Mission Street, San Francisco
|SUPED UP SUNDAE
|$6.50
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.
More about Merkado - 130 Townsend St
FRENCH FRIES
Merkado - 130 Townsend St
130 Townsend St, San Francisco
|Sundae
|$10.00
3 scoops of ice cream, chocolate sauce, palanquetas de semillas
More about Super Duper Burgers - Chestnut
Super Duper Burgers - Chestnut
2201 Chestnut Street, San Francisco
|SUPED UP SUNDAE
|$6.50
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.
More about Super Duper Burgers - Lower FiDi
Super Duper Burgers - Lower FiDi
98 Mission Street, San Francisco
|SUPED UP SUNDAE
|$6.50
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.