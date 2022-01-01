Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve sundaes

Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers - Castro

2304 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SUPED UP SUNDAE$6.50
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.
More about Super Duper Burgers - Castro
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers - Laurel Village

3401 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SUPED UP SUNDAE$6.50
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.
More about Super Duper Burgers - Laurel Village
Blue Plate image

SALADS

Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Brownie Sundae$12.00
vanilla ice cream, candied almonds
More about Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers - Metreon

783 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SUPED UP SUNDAE$6.50
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.
More about Super Duper Burgers - Metreon
Merkado image

FRENCH FRIES

Merkado - 130 Townsend St

130 Townsend St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Sundae$10.00
3 scoops of ice cream, chocolate sauce, palanquetas de semillas
More about Merkado - 130 Townsend St
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers - Chestnut

2201 Chestnut Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SUPED UP SUNDAE$6.50
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.
More about Super Duper Burgers - Chestnut
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers - Lower FiDi

98 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SUPED UP SUNDAE$6.50
Our Suped Up Sundaes are sky-high! Choose your flavor of Straus organic soft serve: vanilla with fresh strawberry puree or chocolate shell or chocolate with cookie crumbs.
More about Super Duper Burgers - Lower FiDi
Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant image

 

Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant - 1199 Church Street

1199 Church Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ice Cream Sundae$10.00
More about Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant - 1199 Church Street

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Pad Thai

Egg Rolls

Shrimp Wraps

Pepperoni Pizza

Fettuccine Alfredo

Pork Ribs

Super Burritos

Kale Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (36 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston