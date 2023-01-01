Sweet and sour chicken in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken
Mamahuhu - Noe Valley
3991 24th Street, San Francisco
|Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)
|$17.00
crispy rice-battered chicken, pineapple + peppers, honey + hawthorn, you're welcome (gluten free)
Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Sweet & Sour Chicken Party Tray
|$85.00
For when you just need a whole lot of our Sweet & Sour Chicken... introducing the Party Tray!
Xiao Loong Restaurant
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|Sweet and Sour Chicken
|$17.00
Tender chunks of dark meat chicken deep-fried in batter and quickly tossed with onions and bell peppers in our tangy ginger-sweet and sour sauce.