Sweet and sour chicken in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special) image

 

Mamahuhu - Noe Valley

3991 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)$17.00
crispy rice-battered chicken, pineapple + peppers, honey + hawthorn, you're welcome (gluten free)
More about Mamahuhu - Noe Valley
Item pic

 

Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet & Sour Chicken Party Tray$85.00
For when you just need a whole lot of our Sweet & Sour Chicken... introducing the Party Tray!
Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)$17.00
crispy rice-battered chicken, pineapple + peppers, honey + hawthorn, you're welcome (gluten free)
More about Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
Consumer pic

 

Xiao Loong Restaurant

250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet and Sour Chicken$17.00
Tender chunks of dark meat chicken deep-fried in batter and quickly tossed with onions and bell peppers in our tangy ginger-sweet and sour sauce.
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet & Sour Chicken$19.00
This dish is a new addition to the menu. It is a lightly fried chicken breast with Hunan chili mix. This chicken is juicy and bursting with flavors!
More about Palette Tea House

