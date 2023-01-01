Sweet corn in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve sweet corn
PIZZA • SALADS
Gialina
2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Sweet Corn & Farro
|$11.00
Sweet Corn & Farro w/ lime, chili-lime salt & Sardinian truffled Pecorino
Our take on a beloved Mexican street food, but in a salad form, not on the cob and with farro
Fiorella - Clement - 2339 Clement Street
2339 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Brentwood Sweet Corn Arancini
|$12.00
English peas, mozzarella, and fontina with Meyer lemon aioli
Marufuku Ramen SF - Japan Center
1581 Webster St Suite 235, San Francisco
|Sweet Corn
|$2.00
PIZZA
Ragazza
311 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Sweet Corn
|$21.00
Sweet Corn w/ onion crema, kale, aged provolone & Creminelli pepperoni