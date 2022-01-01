Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Brenda's Meat & Three image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1785 Union Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10268 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
Sanguchon Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Sanguchon Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley

3853 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
Item pic

 

The Pizza Place on Noriega

3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Steak Fries$12.00
Sweet potato steak fries served with our famous buffalo sauce, celery stalks, carrots and ranch dressing  (or blue cheese upon request) GF
More about The Pizza Place on Noriega
Item pic

 

Limon Restaurants

524 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Sweet potato fries.
More about Limon Restaurants
Main pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach

411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Served with chipotle aioli and ketchup
More about BrewVino, SF
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
21A Sweet Potato Shoestring Fries$7.00
Fried shoestring sweet potatoes, seasoned with honey and house seasoning.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Chili spice-dusted & served with house-made ranch.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

Limon Rotisserie

1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Sweet potato fries.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Item pic

SALADS

Oren's Hummus

71 3rd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (9321 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries with Red Pepper Mayo$9.45
More about Oren's Hummus
Item pic

 

Mochica

1469 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet potato Fries$9.00
say no more!
More about Mochica
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1923 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)$15.99
Sweet Potato Fries for 4
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery image

 

1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery

1428 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
More about 1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Little Skillet

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy sweet potato fries, both sweet and savory!
More about Little Skillet
Sweet Potato Fries image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Chili spice-dusted & served with house-made ranch.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

Piqueos

830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
More about Piqueos
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet potato fries$5.00
with ranch sauce
More about Cafe La Taza
Item pic

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Served with Spicy Aioli
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Novy Restaurant
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Bldg, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Chili spice-dusted & served with house-made ranch.
More about Gott's Roadside

