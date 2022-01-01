Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve tacos

Lupulandia Brewing image

 

Lupulandia Brewing

2243 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Delivery
Tacos "Jack in the Bell"$10.00
Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese and iceburg lettuce with hot sauce. Just like your fast food favorites. Three for $10
QuesaBirria Taco$5.00
Stewed beef and goat with cheese, pickled onions, caldito dipping sauce
More about Lupulandia Brewing
Equator Coffees Roundhouse image

 

Equator Coffees Roundhouse

Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco - Rooster$5.00
Scrambled Eggs, black beans, fresh avocado, cheese
Taco - Dirty Bird$5.00
Scrambled Eggs, golden hash browns, chopped bacon, cheese
More about Equator Coffees Roundhouse
Greens Restaurant image

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$21.00
With pinto beans, cheddar, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, fire-roasted, tomato salsa.
More about Greens Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery

1356 Polk Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kasa Taco$3.25
Yes, an Indian Taco!
Topped with our pickled onions, cilantro coconut and sweet and spicy chili chutney and greens on top of a corn tortilla. Gluten free.
More about Kasa Indian Eatery
TACOS image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACOS
ONLY THE BEST DAMN TACOS IN ALL THE LANDS!!! (3 PER ORDER)
CORN TORTILLAS ARE MADE FRESH EVERYDAY!!
More about Sunset Cantina
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Rib Taco$16.00
3 Tacos
Choice of Corn, Flour or Jicama Tortilla served with avocado, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro with hot or mild salsa
Pollo Rojo Taco$16.00
3 Tacos
Choice of Corn, Flour or Jicama Tortilla served with avocado, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro with hot or mild salsa
Mahi Mahi Taco$16.00
3 Tacos
Choice of Corn, Flour or Jicama Tortilla served with avocado, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro with hot or mild salsa
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Foundation Cafe image

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Sisig Street Tacos (3)$13.00
Grilled pork asada, pickled onions, cilantro, fried goat cheese served on side.
Beer Battered Wild Cod Taco (each)$4.00
More about Foundation Cafe
Otra image

 

Otra

682 Haight Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos$11.00
Dos house made corn tortillas con spicy cashew crema, corn-black bean salsa y feta
Hen of the Woods Mushroom Tacos$12.00
dos house made tortillas con pinto beans, hen of the woods mushrooms, crushed avocado, poblano crema, queso cotija, peanut salsa macha
Slow Cooked Beef Tacos$12.00
dos house made corn tortillas con slow cooked carne con guajillo chile, toasted garlic, avocado, onion y cilantro
More about Otra
STREET STYLE TACOS (3) * image

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *$11.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas
choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie (veggie has cotija cheese)
SHRIMP TACO *$5.75
Marinated shrimp in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
KID STREET TACOS *$7.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas - choose two of the following | carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asada, chorizo, or veggie
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY FISH TACO *$7.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
SHRIMP TACO *$5.75
Marinated shrimp in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
BAJA TACO *$5.75
Beer battered fish in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, roasted tomato & baja sauce.
More about Underdogs Cantina
Crispy Cod Taco image

SEAFOOD

Bar Crudo

655 Divisadero, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2160 reviews)
Takeout
Prawn Taco$8.00
tomatillo, avocado cheltepin salsa, anchiote oil, purple cabbage
Crispy Cod Taco$7.00
avocado, lime crema, pickled cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Bar Crudo
GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD * image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD *$9.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette,| topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
FISH TACO *$5.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
NICK'S WAY SHRIMP TACO *$7.75
Marinated shrimp in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Tres
Item pic

 

ROOH

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jackfruit Tacos (JAX)$18.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with spiced jackfruit, pineapple murabba, raw green mango and sour cream.
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
JACKFRUIT TACOS$18.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with spiced jackfruit, pineapple murabba, raw green mango and sour cream.
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
More about ROOH
Consumer pic

 

Camino Alto

1715 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Japanese Sweet Potato Tacos$15.00
Wood blistered Japanese sweet potato, roasted fennel, toasted pepita, morita salsa, cilantro, cultured crema
Wood Oven Pork Shoulder Tacos$17.00
Klingeman Farm Pork Shoulder roasted for 4 hours with Salsa Verde...nuff said.
Pasturebird Chicken Tacos$17.00
Pasture Raised Chicken, Morita Salsa, Radish, Cilantro, Pickled Onion
More about Camino Alto
Equator Coffees Fort Mason image

 

Equator Coffees Fort Mason

2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco - Dirty Bird$5.00
Scrambled Eggs, golden hash browns, chopped bacon, cheese
Taco - Gold Rush$5.00
Scrambled Eggs, chicken apple sausage, sautéed peppers, onions and garlic, cheese
More about Equator Coffees Fort Mason
Item pic

 

Uno Dos Tacos

595 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PESCADO TACO$4.75
FRESH CORN TORTILLA, FRIED WILD COD, CHIPOTLE SALSA
TINGA TACO$4.00
FRESH CORN TORTILLA, SIMMERED SHREDDED CHICKEN, TAQUERA SALSA
LENGUA TACO$4.25
FRESH CORN TORTILLA, BRAISED BEEF TONGUE, TOMATILLO SALSA
More about Uno Dos Tacos
7562d53c-0d09-4971-a965-120d97c21b0d image

 

Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Street Tacos$12.99
Four cour tortilla tacos w/ cotija cheese onions, cilantro
More about Presidio Bowl Grill
ABV image

HAMBURGERS

ABV

3174 16th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
'Baja Shrimp' Tacos$12.00
Baja Style - 2 tacos per order.
More about ABV
The Dark Horse Inn image

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Ahi Tacos$12.00
Seared ahi, buttermilk miso slaw, wasabi cream.
More about The Dark Horse Inn
Carnitas Taco image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Taco$3.00
Carnitas with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Two fried fish tacos made with locally caught cod, coleslaw and chipotle ranch sauce with corn tortillas. Served with fries.
Chicken Taco$3.00
Shredded chicken with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
3 Baja Fish Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
Fried Alaskan cod, flour tortillas, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, lemon aioli, chipotle aioli
Grilled Salmon Tacos$19.00
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Lettuce Tacos$11.50
3 tacos wrapped in romaine* with wild seasoned shrimp, purple cabbage* pickled red onions.* Served with Chipotle aioli* (gf) (p) Sub shrimp with seasoned chicken* or tofu*
Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa$15.00
Corn tortilla* red cabbage* and Cayenne* and paprika* seasoned cod topped with our house-made pineapple salsa* and cilantro jalapeno sauce* (gf)
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi* with spicy Asado seasoning, griddled and served in soft organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, cilantro, jalapeño, oranges & crema. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
Baja Fish Tacos$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
Avocado Tacos$11.99
Crispy fried avocados served in soft, blue corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, queso fresco, salsa verde, red onions, lime & chipotle mayo. 3 tacos per order
More about Gott's Roadside
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Taco$4.95
Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
Baja Fish Taco$6.95
Breaded and Fried Snapper, served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
Grilled Snapper Taco$6.95
Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Tacos image

 

Nopalito 18th St.

3690 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$12.00
Dos tacos con jalapeño, cebolla, cilantro y salsa
More about Nopalito 18th St.
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$13.00
tempura fried fish, pico de gallo, cabbage-cilantro slaw, habanero aioli, piquin
pepper-peanut sauce. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Fried Chicken Tacos$11.00
Served on handmade flour tortilla, chipotle yogurt, coleslaw. Sorry, no substitutions.
More about Loló Restaurant
Pho Tacos image

 

Horsefeather

528 Divisidero St, Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho Tacos$15.00
Fresh masa tacos with black beans and lentils, pho sauce, crispy rice noodles and smoked mushrooms
INGREDIENTS: BEANS AND LENTILS MIX (red onion, ginger, garlic, Calabrian chili, herbs, green lentils, black beans, crimini mushrooms, spices), PHO SAUCE (red onion, garlic, ginger, tamarind, Tamara, cornstarch, mirin), CRISPY RICE NOODLES, CILANTRO, BASIL, HANDMADE TORTILLA (corn masa, water)
ALLERGIES: ALLIUM, NIGHTSHADE, CILANTRO, SOY
SUBSTITUTIONS: n/a
Pulled Pork Tacos$17.00
4 slow braised pork tacos with fresh corn tortillas, house made salsa verde, and red onions.
(GF)
More about Horsefeather
Item pic

 

Flores

2030 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1 TACOS$5.50
3 TACOS$16.00
4 TACOS$22.00
More about Flores
Item pic

SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery

4001 18th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kasa Taco$3.25
Yes, an Indian Taco!
Topped with our pickled onions, cilantro coconut and sweet and spicy chili chutney and greens on top of a corn tortilla. Gluten free.
More about Kasa Indian Eatery
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacolicious

741 Valencia St., San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (4715 reviews)
Takeout
MF Chicken Tacos$11.00
Three crispy tacos, queso oaxaca, crema, shreded lettuce
More about Tacolicious

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Curry Chicken

Italian Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheese Fries

Chicken Katsu

Egg Sandwiches

Mahi Mahi

Bean Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston