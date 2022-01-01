Tacos in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tacos
Lupulandia Brewing
2243 Mission st, San Francisco
|Tacos "Jack in the Bell"
|$10.00
Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese and iceburg lettuce with hot sauce. Just like your fast food favorites. Three for $10
|QuesaBirria Taco
|$5.00
Stewed beef and goat with cheese, pickled onions, caldito dipping sauce
Equator Coffees Roundhouse
Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco
|Taco - Rooster
|$5.00
Scrambled Eggs, black beans, fresh avocado, cheese
|Taco - Dirty Bird
|$5.00
Scrambled Eggs, golden hash browns, chopped bacon, cheese
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Tacos
|$21.00
With pinto beans, cheddar, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, fire-roasted, tomato salsa.
WRAPS • SALADS
Kasa Indian Eatery
1356 Polk Street, San Francisco
|Kasa Taco
|$3.25
Yes, an Indian Taco!
Topped with our pickled onions, cilantro coconut and sweet and spicy chili chutney and greens on top of a corn tortilla. Gluten free.
FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Cantina
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|TACOS
ONLY THE BEST DAMN TACOS IN ALL THE LANDS!!! (3 PER ORDER)
CORN TORTILLAS ARE MADE FRESH EVERYDAY!!
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Braised Short Rib Taco
|$16.00
3 Tacos
Choice of Corn, Flour or Jicama Tortilla served with avocado, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro with hot or mild salsa
|Pollo Rojo Taco
|$16.00
3 Tacos
Choice of Corn, Flour or Jicama Tortilla served with avocado, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro with hot or mild salsa
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$16.00
3 Tacos
Choice of Corn, Flour or Jicama Tortilla served with avocado, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro with hot or mild salsa
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Pork Sisig Street Tacos (3)
|$13.00
Grilled pork asada, pickled onions, cilantro, fried goat cheese served on side.
|Beer Battered Wild Cod Taco (each)
|$4.00
Otra
682 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos
|$11.00
Dos house made corn tortillas con spicy cashew crema, corn-black bean salsa y feta
|Hen of the Woods Mushroom Tacos
|$12.00
dos house made tortillas con pinto beans, hen of the woods mushrooms, crushed avocado, poblano crema, queso cotija, peanut salsa macha
|Slow Cooked Beef Tacos
|$12.00
dos house made corn tortillas con slow cooked carne con guajillo chile, toasted garlic, avocado, onion y cilantro
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *
|$11.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas
choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie (veggie has cotija cheese)
|SHRIMP TACO *
|$5.75
Marinated shrimp in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
|KID STREET TACOS *
|$7.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas - choose two of the following | carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asada, chorizo, or veggie
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|CRISPY FISH TACO *
|$7.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
|SHRIMP TACO *
|$5.75
Marinated shrimp in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
|BAJA TACO *
|$5.75
Beer battered fish in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, roasted tomato & baja sauce.
SEAFOOD
Bar Crudo
655 Divisadero, San Francisco
|Prawn Taco
|$8.00
tomatillo, avocado cheltepin salsa, anchiote oil, purple cabbage
|Crispy Cod Taco
|$7.00
avocado, lime crema, pickled cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD *
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette,| topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
|FISH TACO *
|$5.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
|NICK'S WAY SHRIMP TACO *
|$7.75
Marinated shrimp in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
ROOH
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Jackfruit Tacos (JAX)
|$18.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with spiced jackfruit, pineapple murabba, raw green mango and sour cream.
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
|JACKFRUIT TACOS
|$18.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with spiced jackfruit, pineapple murabba, raw green mango and sour cream.
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
Camino Alto
1715 Union Street, San Francisco
|Japanese Sweet Potato Tacos
|$15.00
Wood blistered Japanese sweet potato, roasted fennel, toasted pepita, morita salsa, cilantro, cultured crema
|Wood Oven Pork Shoulder Tacos
|$17.00
Klingeman Farm Pork Shoulder roasted for 4 hours with Salsa Verde...nuff said.
|Pasturebird Chicken Tacos
|$17.00
Pasture Raised Chicken, Morita Salsa, Radish, Cilantro, Pickled Onion
Equator Coffees Fort Mason
2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco
|Taco - Dirty Bird
|$5.00
Scrambled Eggs, golden hash browns, chopped bacon, cheese
|Taco - Gold Rush
|$5.00
Scrambled Eggs, chicken apple sausage, sautéed peppers, onions and garlic, cheese
Uno Dos Tacos
595 Market Street, San Francisco
|PESCADO TACO
|$4.75
FRESH CORN TORTILLA, FRIED WILD COD, CHIPOTLE SALSA
|TINGA TACO
|$4.00
FRESH CORN TORTILLA, SIMMERED SHREDDED CHICKEN, TAQUERA SALSA
|LENGUA TACO
|$4.25
FRESH CORN TORTILLA, BRAISED BEEF TONGUE, TOMATILLO SALSA
Presidio Bowl Grill
93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco
|Grilled Street Tacos
|$12.99
Four cour tortilla tacos w/ cotija cheese onions, cilantro
HAMBURGERS
ABV
3174 16th St., San Francisco
|'Baja Shrimp' Tacos
|$12.00
Baja Style - 2 tacos per order.
GRILL
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Seared Ahi Tacos
|$12.00
Seared ahi, buttermilk miso slaw, wasabi cream.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.00
Carnitas with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Two fried fish tacos made with locally caught cod, coleslaw and chipotle ranch sauce with corn tortillas. Served with fries.
|Chicken Taco
|$3.00
Shredded chicken with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Fried Alaskan cod, flour tortillas, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, lemon aioli, chipotle aioli
|Grilled Salmon Tacos
|$19.00
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Chipotle Lettuce Tacos
|$11.50
3 tacos wrapped in romaine* with wild seasoned shrimp, purple cabbage* pickled red onions.* Served with Chipotle aioli* (gf) (p) Sub shrimp with seasoned chicken* or tofu*
|Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
|$15.00
Corn tortilla* red cabbage* and Cayenne* and paprika* seasoned cod topped with our house-made pineapple salsa* and cilantro jalapeno sauce* (gf)
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi* with spicy Asado seasoning, griddled and served in soft organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, cilantro, jalapeño, oranges & crema. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
|Avocado Tacos
|$11.99
Crispy fried avocados served in soft, blue corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, queso fresco, salsa verde, red onions, lime & chipotle mayo. 3 tacos per order
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Steak Taco
|$4.95
Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
|Baja Fish Taco
|$6.95
Breaded and Fried Snapper, served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
|Grilled Snapper Taco
|$6.95
Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
Nopalito 18th St.
3690 18th St., San Francisco
|Tacos
|$12.00
Dos tacos con jalapeño, cebolla, cilantro y salsa
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
tempura fried fish, pico de gallo, cabbage-cilantro slaw, habanero aioli, piquin
pepper-peanut sauce. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Served on handmade flour tortilla, chipotle yogurt, coleslaw. Sorry, no substitutions.
Horsefeather
528 Divisidero St, Francisco
|Pho Tacos
|$15.00
Fresh masa tacos with black beans and lentils, pho sauce, crispy rice noodles and smoked mushrooms
INGREDIENTS: BEANS AND LENTILS MIX (red onion, ginger, garlic, Calabrian chili, herbs, green lentils, black beans, crimini mushrooms, spices), PHO SAUCE (red onion, garlic, ginger, tamarind, Tamara, cornstarch, mirin), CRISPY RICE NOODLES, CILANTRO, BASIL, HANDMADE TORTILLA (corn masa, water)
ALLERGIES: ALLIUM, NIGHTSHADE, CILANTRO, SOY
SUBSTITUTIONS: n/a
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$17.00
4 slow braised pork tacos with fresh corn tortillas, house made salsa verde, and red onions.
(GF)
SALADS
Kasa Indian Eatery
4001 18th St, San Francisco
|Kasa Taco
|$3.25
Yes, an Indian Taco!
Topped with our pickled onions, cilantro coconut and sweet and spicy chili chutney and greens on top of a corn tortilla. Gluten free.
- 2