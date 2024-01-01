Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Item pic

 

Pizzeria Delfina - Mission

3621 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle al Ragù Nostrano$28.00
Tagliatelle al Ragù Nostrano$27.00
More about Pizzeria Delfina - Mission
Outerlands image

 

Outerlands

4001 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2255 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle$26.00
Fresh house made tagliatelle with pork ragu, broccoli rabe, fennel, grana padano
More about Outerlands
Consumer pic

 

Norcina - 3251 Pierce Street

3251 Pierce Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tagliatelle Bolognese$23.00
bolognese, fried kale, parmigiano reggiano
More about Norcina - 3251 Pierce Street
Garibaldis on Presidio image

 

Garibaldis on Presidio

347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle RAGU Pasta$29.00
More about Garibaldis on Presidio
A16 image

PIZZA

A16 - Chestnut

2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Tagliatelle$28.00
More about A16 - Chestnut
Piccino Restaurant image

 

Piccino Take Out

1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taglierini$28.00
bolognese, red cow parmigiano
More about Piccino Take Out
Item pic

 

Il Casaro / Marina

2136 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tagliatelle Bolognese$23.00
More about Il Casaro / Marina
Item pic

 

Flour+Water Pasta Shop

3000 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fresh Tagliatelle$9.00
8 oz. portion, serves 1-2 people (3-4 minute cooking time) ¼ inch flat noodles made from double zero flour, egg yolks & olive oil. One of the most common noodles in Emilia Romagna, Tagliatelle pairs perfectly with ragu alla bolognese. Try this with our very own slow simmered bolognese from the Flour + Water kitchen.
More about Flour+Water Pasta Shop

