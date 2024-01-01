Tagliatelle in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tagliatelle
Pizzeria Delfina - Mission
3621 18th Street, San Francisco
|Tagliatelle al Ragù Nostrano
|$28.00
|Tagliatelle al Ragù Nostrano
|$27.00
Outerlands
4001 Judah St, San Francisco
|Tagliatelle
|$26.00
Fresh house made tagliatelle with pork ragu, broccoli rabe, fennel, grana padano
Norcina - 3251 Pierce Street
3251 Pierce Street, San Francisco
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$23.00
bolognese, fried kale, parmigiano reggiano
Garibaldis on Presidio
347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco
|Tagliatelle RAGU Pasta
|$29.00
Piccino Take Out
1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco
|Taglierini
|$28.00
bolognese, red cow parmigiano
Il Casaro / Marina
2136 Union Street, San Francisco
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$23.00
Flour+Water Pasta Shop
3000 20th Street, San Francisco
|Fresh Tagliatelle
|$9.00
8 oz. portion, serves 1-2 people (3-4 minute cooking time) ¼ inch flat noodles made from double zero flour, egg yolks & olive oil. One of the most common noodles in Emilia Romagna, Tagliatelle pairs perfectly with ragu alla bolognese. Try this with our very own slow simmered bolognese from the Flour + Water kitchen.