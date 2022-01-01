Tarts in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Not-Ube Tart$10.50
buttery crust, Stokes Purple sweet potato, toasted meringue, & shaved salted egg yolk
contains: gluten, dairy, eggs
5.5'' Not-Ube Tart (Thanksgiving Pre-order)$30.00
Stokes purple sweet potato, salted yolk, toasted meringue. Contains: dairy, eggs, gluten. Serves 2-4
Storage Suggestions:
box wrapped in plastic/cling wrap, away from direct heat or sunlight or source of moisture. Air-tight container is best. May be refrigerated.
Serving Suggestions:
Best when served within 2 days of purchase date.
May be kept in the refrigerator, with the box wrapped well with cling wrap, up to 4 days after purchase date. To serve, remove from the refrigerator and unwrap 1-3hrs before serving.
*Please note the pick-up day you select below! Your holiday pre-order item will be available 9am-2pm on the day you select. Please disregard the time indicated at check-out. Additionally, please be sure to verify your pick-up date prior to placing your order! We are not able to accommodate changes once your order has been placed. Thanks for understanding =)
5.5'' Macadamia Pineapple Tart (Thanksgiving Pre-order)$30.00
Salted muscovado caramel, toasted macadamia, candied pineapple, candied yuzu zest. Serves 2-4.
contains: alcohol, coffee, dairy, eggs, gluten, nuts.
Storage Suggestions:
box wrapped in plastic/cling wrap, away from direct heat or sunlight or source of moisture. Do not refrigerate! Seal well.
Serving Suggestions:
Best when served within 2 days of purchase date. Okay to serve up to 4 days after purchase date. Serve as is, or with some unsweetened whipped cream or creme fraiche :)
*Please note the pick-up day you select below! Your holiday pre-order item will be available 9am-2pm on the day you select. Please disregard the time indicated at check-out. Additionally, please be sure to verify your pick-up date prior to placing your order! We are not able to accommodate changes once your order has been placed. Thanks for understanding =)
More about BREADBELLY
CARAMELIZED APPLE TART TATIN. image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

L'Ardoise Bistro

151 Noe Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CARAMELIZED APPLE TART TATIN.
With Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream.
More about L'Ardoise Bistro
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Custard Tart$14.40
4 pc
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
Flour & Branch image

 

Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street

493 3rd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan + Orange Blossom Tart$8.00
Pecan pie mixture with a hint of orange blossom - 3.5" round
More about Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street
Item pic

 

Stonemill Matcha

561 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yuzu Meringue Tart$7.50
More about Stonemill Matcha
Item pic

PIZZA

A16 - Chestnut

2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Budino Tart$14.00
dark chocolate, sea salt, olive oil
More about A16 - Chestnut
Chouquet's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Chouquet's Restaurant

2500 Washington St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (427 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Tart$9.00
More about Chouquet's Restaurant
Palette Tea House image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Portuguese Egg Tart (2)$8.00
More about Palette Tea House
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Apple Crumble Tart$4.50
Apple Tart w/ Raspberries$4.75
Apple Tart w/ caramel$5.25
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

