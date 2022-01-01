Tarts in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tarts
More about BREADBELLY
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Not-Ube Tart
|$10.50
buttery crust, Stokes Purple sweet potato, toasted meringue, & shaved salted egg yolk
contains: gluten, dairy, eggs
|5.5'' Not-Ube Tart (Thanksgiving Pre-order)
|$30.00
Stokes purple sweet potato, salted yolk, toasted meringue. Contains: dairy, eggs, gluten. Serves 2-4
Storage Suggestions:
box wrapped in plastic/cling wrap, away from direct heat or sunlight or source of moisture. Air-tight container is best. May be refrigerated.
Serving Suggestions:
Best when served within 2 days of purchase date.
May be kept in the refrigerator, with the box wrapped well with cling wrap, up to 4 days after purchase date. To serve, remove from the refrigerator and unwrap 1-3hrs before serving.
*Please note the pick-up day you select below! Your holiday pre-order item will be available 9am-2pm on the day you select. Please disregard the time indicated at check-out. Additionally, please be sure to verify your pick-up date prior to placing your order! We are not able to accommodate changes once your order has been placed. Thanks for understanding =)
|5.5'' Macadamia Pineapple Tart (Thanksgiving Pre-order)
|$30.00
Salted muscovado caramel, toasted macadamia, candied pineapple, candied yuzu zest. Serves 2-4.
contains: alcohol, coffee, dairy, eggs, gluten, nuts.
Storage Suggestions:
box wrapped in plastic/cling wrap, away from direct heat or sunlight or source of moisture. Do not refrigerate! Seal well.
Serving Suggestions:
Best when served within 2 days of purchase date. Okay to serve up to 4 days after purchase date. Serve as is, or with some unsweetened whipped cream or creme fraiche :)
*Please note the pick-up day you select below! Your holiday pre-order item will be available 9am-2pm on the day you select. Please disregard the time indicated at check-out. Additionally, please be sure to verify your pick-up date prior to placing your order! We are not able to accommodate changes once your order has been placed. Thanks for understanding =)
More about L'Ardoise Bistro
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
L'Ardoise Bistro
151 Noe Street, San Francisco
|CARAMELIZED APPLE TART TATIN.
With Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream.
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
DIM SUM
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Egg Custard Tart
|$14.40
4 pc
More about Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street
Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street
493 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Pecan + Orange Blossom Tart
|$8.00
Pecan pie mixture with a hint of orange blossom - 3.5" round
More about A16 - Chestnut
PIZZA
A16 - Chestnut
2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco
|Budino Tart
|$14.00
dark chocolate, sea salt, olive oil
More about Chouquet's Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Chouquet's Restaurant
2500 Washington St, San Francisco
|Lemon Tart
|$9.00
More about Palette Tea House
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Portuguese Egg Tart (2)
|$8.00