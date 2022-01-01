Teriyaki salmon in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
1269 9th Ave, San Francisco
|SALMON TERIYAKI
|$14.50
grilled salmon w/teri served with rice and salad
SUSHI
SANRAKU - Sutter st.
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Salmon Teriyaki Combo
|$27.00
Choose one: Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California Roll / Shrimp Tempura
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$20.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon with teriyaki sauce served with steamed rice
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Salmon teriyaki
|$23.00
Grilled all natural Scottish Salmon
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Salmon Teriyaki Dinner
|$21.95
fresh, hand-carved salmon brushed with house-made teriyaki sauce.