Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Item pic

 

Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave

1269 9th Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON TERIYAKI$14.50
grilled salmon w/teri served with rice and salad
More about Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
Item pic

SUSHI

SANRAKU - Sutter st.

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Combo$27.00
Choose one: Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California Roll / Shrimp Tempura
Salmon Teriyaki$20.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon with teriyaki sauce served with steamed rice
More about SANRAKU - Sutter st.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon teriyaki$23.00
Grilled all natural Scottish Salmon
More about Hamano Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki Dinner$21.95
fresh, hand-carved salmon brushed with house-made teriyaki sauce.
More about Moshi Moshi
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki Dinner Set$22.00
served with miso soup, rice and spring mixed salad
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Steak Salad

Calamari

Sliders

Croissants

Ravioli

Curry

French Fries

Squid

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston