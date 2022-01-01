Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tonkatsu in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve tonkatsu

Consumer pic

 

Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave

1269 9th Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TONKATSU$13.75
breaded deep-fried pork cutlet served with rice and salad
More about Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
Item pic

SUSHI

SANRAKU - Sutter st.

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Tonkatsu$19.00
Pork loin cutlets with side vegetables served with steamed rice
Tonkatsu Combo$24.00
Choose one: Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California Roll / Shrimp Tempura
More about SANRAKU - Sutter st.
Tonkatsu Curry image

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tonkatsu Curry$18.00
Fried pork cutlet. Served with housemade curry, edamame, and Japanese style salad.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
Item pic

 

Saucy Asian- - Castro

3801 17th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TONKATSU BOWL$12.99
rice or mixed greens, fried pork cutlet, fresh slaw, white onions, tonkatsu sauce, miso aioli
More about Saucy Asian- - Castro
Item pic

CURRY

Nippon Curry

3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Tonkatsu Sauce$1.00
Tonkatsu sauce is sweet, tangy and thick. Perfectly paired with a side order of chicken or pork katsu.
More about Nippon Curry
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tonkatsu Dinner$19.95
pork loin rolled in panko with a side of tonkatsu sauce.
More about Moshi Moshi

Map

