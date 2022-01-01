Tonkatsu in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tonkatsu
More about Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
1269 9th Ave, San Francisco
|TONKATSU
|$13.75
breaded deep-fried pork cutlet served with rice and salad
More about SANRAKU - Sutter st.
SUSHI
SANRAKU - Sutter st.
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Tonkatsu
|$19.00
Pork loin cutlets with side vegetables served with steamed rice
|Tonkatsu Combo
|$24.00
Choose one: Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California Roll / Shrimp Tempura
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Tonkatsu Curry
|$18.00
Fried pork cutlet. Served with housemade curry, edamame, and Japanese style salad.
More about Saucy Asian- - Castro
Saucy Asian- - Castro
3801 17th Street, San Francisco
|TONKATSU BOWL
|$12.99
rice or mixed greens, fried pork cutlet, fresh slaw, white onions, tonkatsu sauce, miso aioli
More about Nippon Curry
CURRY
Nippon Curry
3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Side Tonkatsu Sauce
|$1.00
Tonkatsu sauce is sweet, tangy and thick. Perfectly paired with a side order of chicken or pork katsu.