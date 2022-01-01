Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve tortas

TORTA image

FRENCH FRIES

SUNSET CANTINA

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TORTA$0.00
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, BLACKBEANS, PICKLED ONIONS AND JALAPENOS, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SLAW, HABANERO MAYO, SALSA , COTIJA SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, WITH CRISPY FRIED STEAK FRIES. COME ON!!!!
TORTA AHOGADA$15.00
A GUADALAJARAN FAVORITE. CRISPY CARNITAS, REFRIED BALACK BEANS,
JALAPENO SLAW AND PICKLED ONIONS.
DRENCHED IN AN ARBOL AND GUAJILLO PEPPER SALSA AND TOPPED WITH COTIJA.
More about SUNSET CANTINA
Otra image

 

Otra - 682 Haight Street

682 Haight Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg Torta$16.00
refried black beans, avocado, cotija, chile de arbol salsa served with simple dressed greens
More about Otra - 682 Haight Street
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortas!$12.99
A Mexican Sandwich! Choice of Chicken, Flank Steak, or Carnitas, in a Fresh Roll, Bell Peppers and Onions, Cheese, Refried Beans, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo.
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Nopalito 18th St.

3690 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta de Pollo al Pibil$15.00
Telera hecha en casa, pollo asado marinado en achiote, frijoles refritos, escabeche de cebolla, repollo, aguacate y salsa habanera
More about Nopalito 18th St.
Item pic

TORTA

El Buen Comer - 3435 Mission st

3435 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortas$15.00
Mexican Sandwich with mayo, refried beans, queso fresco, onion, lettuce and tomato and the filling of your choice
More about El Buen Comer - 3435 Mission st
Item pic

 

Roma Antica Marina - 3242 Scott Street

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta della Nonna
More about Roma Antica Marina - 3242 Scott Street
Banner pic

 

Lomo Libre Cantina - 1824 Irving St

1824 Irving St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LOMITO TORTA$15.00
grilled torta bread, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, jack cheese, guacamole, aji verde, rocoto aioli, pinto beans, with your choice of carne asada, pollo asado, adobo pork or tofu
More about Lomo Libre Cantina - 1824 Irving St
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside - Mission Bay

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Torta$14.99
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with green cabbage & cilantro slaw and pickled red onions,on a butter toasted telera roll with house-made chipotle mayo, cilantro-lime crema & black bean spread.
More about Gott's Roadside - Mission Bay
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Torta$14.99
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with green cabbage & cilantro slaw and pickled red onions,on a butter toasted telera roll with house-made chipotle mayo, cilantro-lime crema & black bean spread.
More about Gott's Roadside

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Cookies

Panna Cotta

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Pappardelle

Carne Asada

Stew

Noodle Salad

Egg Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston