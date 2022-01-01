Tortas in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tortas
SUNSET CANTINA
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|TORTA
|$0.00
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, BLACKBEANS, PICKLED ONIONS AND JALAPENOS, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SLAW, HABANERO MAYO, SALSA , COTIJA SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, WITH CRISPY FRIED STEAK FRIES. COME ON!!!!
|TORTA AHOGADA
|$15.00
A GUADALAJARAN FAVORITE. CRISPY CARNITAS, REFRIED BALACK BEANS,
JALAPENO SLAW AND PICKLED ONIONS.
DRENCHED IN AN ARBOL AND GUAJILLO PEPPER SALSA AND TOPPED WITH COTIJA.
Otra - 682 Haight Street
682 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Fried Egg Torta
|$16.00
refried black beans, avocado, cotija, chile de arbol salsa served with simple dressed greens
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Tortas!
|$12.99
A Mexican Sandwich! Choice of Chicken, Flank Steak, or Carnitas, in a Fresh Roll, Bell Peppers and Onions, Cheese, Refried Beans, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo.
Nopalito 18th St.
3690 18th St., San Francisco
|Torta de Pollo al Pibil
|$15.00
Telera hecha en casa, pollo asado marinado en achiote, frijoles refritos, escabeche de cebolla, repollo, aguacate y salsa habanera
TORTA
El Buen Comer - 3435 Mission st
3435 Mission st, San Francisco
|Tortas
|$15.00
Mexican Sandwich with mayo, refried beans, queso fresco, onion, lettuce and tomato and the filling of your choice
Roma Antica Marina - 3242 Scott Street
3242 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Torta della Nonna
Lomo Libre Cantina - 1824 Irving St
1824 Irving St, San Francisco
|LOMITO TORTA
|$15.00
grilled torta bread, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, jack cheese, guacamole, aji verde, rocoto aioli, pinto beans, with your choice of carne asada, pollo asado, adobo pork or tofu
Gott's Roadside - Mission Bay
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken Torta
|$14.99
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with green cabbage & cilantro slaw and pickled red onions,on a butter toasted telera roll with house-made chipotle mayo, cilantro-lime crema & black bean spread.
