Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve tostadas

Sunset Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOSTADA$10.00
CHICKEN TOSTADAS
CRISPY TORTILLA TOPPED WITH BLACK BEAN PUREE, ROASTED CHICKEN, SALSA VERDE, SLICED AVOCADO, PICKLED ONION AND JALAPENO, AVOCADO CREMA, AND CILANTRO LIME SLAW 2 PER ORDER!!!!
More about Sunset Cantina
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Avocado Tostadas$14.00
habanero pesto, black bean hummus, radish
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Otra image

 

Otra

682 Haight Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Asparagus Tostadas$11.00
salsa cremosa, chipotle aioli, pickled onion con fresno chiles
Cod Tostadas$16.00
Cod Tostadas$16.00
con refried black beans, cabbage, Fresno chiles, radish, tomatillo salsa, morita chile
More about Otra
Veggie Tostada image

SEAFOOD

Bar Crudo

655 Divisadero, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2160 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tostada$6.00
black beans, shiitake mushroom, pea tendrils, queso fresca, salsa roja, aleppo pepper.
Scallop Tostada$10.00
pea puree, spring pea salsa verde, pickled chiles
More about Bar Crudo
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tostada$14.99
Bean and Rice Tostada$12.99
Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Peppers and Onions, served in a Large Tortilla Shell
Chicken Tostada$14.99
With Grilled Chicken or Steak
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Azucar Lounge

299 9th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostadas$12.50
Two house made corn tortillas fried and topped with vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, queso fresco
More about Azucar Lounge
El Buen Comer image

TORTA

El Buen Comer

3435 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostadas de Tinga$6.00
Crispy corn tortilla topped refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco and Tinga. (shredded chicken OR beef with sliced onions cooked in a tomato chipotle sauce)
More about El Buen Comer
Item pic

 

Nopalito

306 Broderick St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostada de Ceviche Rojo$16.00
Crispy corn tortilla, lime marinated fish, smashed avocado, dried red chiles, cucumbers, onions and cabbage
More about Nopalito
Flori's image

 

Flori's

2360 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada$12.00
More about Flori's

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Flautas

Chicken Pizza

Dumplings

Squid

Chicken Nuggets

Egg Benedict

Soba Noodles

Pappardelle

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston