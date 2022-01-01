Tostadas in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tostadas
Sunset Cantina
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|TOSTADA
|$10.00
CHICKEN TOSTADAS
CRISPY TORTILLA TOPPED WITH BLACK BEAN PUREE, ROASTED CHICKEN, SALSA VERDE, SLICED AVOCADO, PICKLED ONION AND JALAPENO, AVOCADO CREMA, AND CILANTRO LIME SLAW 2 PER ORDER!!!!
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Fried Avocado Tostadas
|$14.00
habanero pesto, black bean hummus, radish
Otra
682 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Grilled Asparagus Tostadas
|$11.00
salsa cremosa, chipotle aioli, pickled onion con fresno chiles
|Cod Tostadas
|$16.00
con refried black beans, cabbage, Fresno chiles, radish, tomatillo salsa, morita chile
Bar Crudo
655 Divisadero, San Francisco
|Veggie Tostada
|$6.00
black beans, shiitake mushroom, pea tendrils, queso fresca, salsa roja, aleppo pepper.
|Scallop Tostada
|$10.00
pea puree, spring pea salsa verde, pickled chiles
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Steak Tostada
|$14.99
|Bean and Rice Tostada
|$12.99
Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Peppers and Onions, served in a Large Tortilla Shell
|Chicken Tostada
|$14.99
With Grilled Chicken or Steak
Azucar Lounge
299 9th St, San Francisco
|Tostadas
|$12.50
Two house made corn tortillas fried and topped with vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, queso fresco
El Buen Comer
3435 Mission st, San Francisco
|Tostadas de Tinga
|$6.00
Crispy corn tortilla topped refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco and Tinga. (shredded chicken OR beef with sliced onions cooked in a tomato chipotle sauce)
Nopalito
306 Broderick St., San Francisco
|Tostada de Ceviche Rojo
|$16.00
Crispy corn tortilla, lime marinated fish, smashed avocado, dried red chiles, cucumbers, onions and cabbage