Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll image

SUSHI

SANRAKU - Sutter st.

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy tuna, Cucumber, 6pcs cut
More about SANRAKU - Sutter st.
Consumer pic

 

Sansha Sushi - Castro

253 Church Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SPICY TUNA ROLL WITH CUCUMBER$8.00
More about Sansha Sushi - Castro
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
chopped yellow fin and ahi tunas, garlic, red chili, and sesame oil. *GF
More about Moshi Moshi
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll image

 

Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
Spicy big eye tuna with rayu chili, serrano, cucumber and green onion rolled in rice cracker.
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna (Roll)$10.00
Tuna Avocado (Roll)$10.00
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Italian Sandwiches

Chicago Dogs

Tofu Salad

Pork Ribs

Chicken Wraps

Filet Mignon

Panna Cotta

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston