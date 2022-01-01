Tuna rolls in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tuna rolls
More about SANRAKU - Sutter st.
SUSHI
SANRAKU - Sutter st.
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Spicy tuna, Cucumber, 6pcs cut
More about Sansha Sushi - Castro
Sansha Sushi - Castro
253 Church Street, San Francisco
|SPICY TUNA ROLL WITH CUCUMBER
|$8.00
More about Moshi Moshi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.95
chopped yellow fin and ahi tunas, garlic, red chili, and sesame oil. *GF
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Roka Akor | San Francisco
801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
|$14.00
Spicy big eye tuna with rayu chili, serrano, cucumber and green onion rolled in rice cracker.