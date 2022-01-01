Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve tuna salad

Banner pic

 

Coterie

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Nicoise Salad$18.00
More about Coterie
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.95
More about Precita Park Cafe
Duboce Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ahi Tuna Salad$16.00
seared Ahi tuna with spring mixed green
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.00
Mayo mustard aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucmber slices and home made tuna salad on choice of bread
More about Cafe La Taza

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Cookies

Lox

Carbonara

Chicken Katsu

Tiramisu

Mango Sticky Rice

Apple Fritters

Baja Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston