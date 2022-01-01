Tuna salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tuna salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
737 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$16.00
seared Ahi tuna with spring mixed green
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles