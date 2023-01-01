Tuna sandwiches in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Per Diem Transit Center
425 Mission Street STE 131, San Francisco
|Albacore Tuna Sandwich
|$17.00
Confit Albacore Tuna
sriracha aioli, pickled vegetables, arugula
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Tuna Sandwich Platter
|$0.00
house-made tuna salad* lettuce* tomato* on Acme bread
Large platters contain 10 sandwiches cut in half.
Small platters contain 5 sandwiches cut in half.
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St
1000a 3rd St, San Francisco
|AHI TUNA SANDWICH
|$20.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, wasabi mayo, ginger soy, coleslaw, on a sesame bun. Served with house salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Tuna Fish Sandwich
|$13.95
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Can be made without Cheese
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Zazie
941 Cole St, San Francisco
|Ahi Tuna Sandwich
|$24.00
seared ahi tuna, sun dried tomato pesto, aioli, tomatoes provençales, toasted levain