Tuna sandwiches in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Calabria Bros image

SANDWICHES

Calabria Bros

4763 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$9.99
More about Calabria Bros
Item pic

 

Per Diem Transit Center

425 Mission Street STE 131, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Albacore Tuna Sandwich$17.00
Confit Albacore Tuna
sriracha aioli, pickled vegetables, arugula
More about Per Diem Transit Center
Consumer pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich Platter$0.00
house-made tuna salad* lettuce* tomato* on Acme bread
Large platters contain 10 sandwiches cut in half.
Small platters contain 5 sandwiches cut in half.
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Item pic

 

New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St

1000a 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
AHI TUNA SANDWICH$20.00
Seared Ahi Tuna, wasabi mayo, ginger soy, coleslaw, on a sesame bun. Served with house salad
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay - 1000a 3rd St
Duboce Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Fish Sandwich$13.95
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Can be made without Cheese
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.95
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles
More about Precita Park Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Zazie

941 Cole St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Sandwich$24.00
seared ahi tuna, sun dried tomato pesto, aioli, tomatoes provençales, toasted levain
More about Zazie
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.95
More about The Grind Cafe

