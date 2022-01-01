Turkey bacon in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Calabria Bros
SANDWICHES
Calabria Bros
4763 Mission St, San Francisco
|Monday-Turkey Bacon Club
|$12.99
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Turkey Bacon Steak and Scrambled Egg Pancakes
|$18.00
A healthier twist of American Classic Brunch. Our signature Classic Pancakes served with JAPANESE STYLE scrambled eggs, Turkey bacon. (Contains 25% less calories and 35% less saturated fat than Pork Bacon).
More about Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street
Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street
493 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Turkey Or Ham Sandwich - w/ Bacon Jam
|$11.00
With house bacon jam, jack cheese, tomato, & house aioli on freshly baked ciabatta.
More about Precita Park Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Turkey, Avo, Bacon & Swiss
|$13.95
Nitrate free sliced turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on baguette
More about Duboce Park Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss
|$11.95
Customer Favorite!
Nitrite free deli turkey, nitrite bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on a baguette
More about Dolores Park Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Turkey, Avocado and Bacon
|$12.95
Nitrite free Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on a baguette
More about Gott's Roadside - Mission Bay
Gott's Roadside - Mission Bay
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Turkey Western Bacon Blue Ring
|$15.99
Beer-battered onion ring, Point Reyes crumbled blue cheese, Zoe's bacon, pickles, red onion & BBQ sauce on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
|Turkey Western Bacon Blue Ring
|$15.99
Beer-battered onion ring, Point Reyes crumbled blue cheese, Zoe's bacon, pickles, red onion & BBQ sauce on a toasted egg bun.