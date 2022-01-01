Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Calabria Bros image

SANDWICHES

Calabria Bros

4763 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Monday-Turkey Bacon Club$12.99
More about Calabria Bros
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Steak and Scrambled Egg Pancakes$18.00
A healthier twist of American Classic Brunch. Our signature Classic Pancakes served with JAPANESE STYLE scrambled eggs, Turkey bacon. (Contains 25% less calories and 35% less saturated fat than Pork Bacon).
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
Flour & Branch image

 

Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street

493 3rd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Or Ham Sandwich - w/ Bacon Jam$11.00
With house bacon jam, jack cheese, tomato, & house aioli on freshly baked ciabatta.
More about Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street
Turkey, Avo, Bacon & Swiss image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey, Avo, Bacon & Swiss$13.95
Nitrate free sliced turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on baguette
More about Precita Park Cafe
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss$11.95
Customer Favorite!
Nitrite free deli turkey, nitrite bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on a baguette
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey, Avocado and Bacon$12.95
Nitrite free Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on a baguette
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside - Mission Bay

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Turkey Western Bacon Blue Ring$15.99
Beer-battered onion ring, Point Reyes crumbled blue cheese, Zoe's bacon, pickles, red onion & BBQ sauce on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside - Mission Bay
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, Zoe's bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
Turkey Western Bacon Blue Ring$15.99
Beer-battered onion ring, Point Reyes crumbled blue cheese, Zoe's bacon, pickles, red onion & BBQ sauce on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Melt$15.95
grilled turkey & bacon with tomato & swiss on buttered grilled sliced bread
Turkey Bacon & Swiss Croissant$14.95
garnished with mayo, lettuce & tomato
More about The Grind Cafe

