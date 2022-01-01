Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Gott's Roadside - Mission Bay

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

Turkey California Burger$14.99
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
Turkey Wisconsin Burger$13.99
Griddled mushrooms, Zoe's bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo & BBQ sauce on a toasted country roll.
Turkey Kimchi Burger$15.99
Fried egg, kimchi, American cheese, Zoe's bacon & spicy gochujang mayo on a toasted egg bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
Turkey California Burger$14.99
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
Turkey Wisconsin Burger$13.99
Griddled mushrooms, Zoe's bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo & BBQ sauce on a toasted country roll.
Turkey Kimchi Burger$15.99
Fried egg, kimchi, American cheese, Zoe's bacon & spicy gochujang mayo on a toasted egg bun.
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Francisco - 4138 24TH ST

4138 24TH ST, San Francisco

Barney's Turkey Burger$12.95
all natural turkey patty
The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

Turkey Burger$14.95
