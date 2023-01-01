Vegetable fried rice in San Francisco
Xiao Loong Restaurant
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$15.00
Jasmine white rice wok-fried with diced vegetables, fluffed eggs, peas, diced carrots, and green onions.
Lao Table by Osha Thai
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Classic Tofu & Vegetables Fried Rice
|$20.95
Classic tofu & vegetables fried rice, egg, tomatoes, onion, and green onion
|Lao Fried Rice Tofu & Vegetables
|$24.95
Laotian style fried rice + tofu + vegetables + Thai basil W/ fried egg (Vegan option available)