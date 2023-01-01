Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Xiao Loong Restaurant

250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Fried Rice$15.00
Jasmine white rice wok-fried with diced vegetables, fluffed eggs, peas, diced carrots, and green onions.
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Lao Table by Osha Thai

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Tofu & Vegetables Fried Rice$20.95
Classic tofu & vegetables fried rice, egg, tomatoes, onion, and green onion
Lao Fried Rice Tofu & Vegetables$24.95
Laotian style fried rice + tofu + vegetables + Thai basil W/ fried egg (Vegan option available)
More about Lao Table by Osha Thai
THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St

217 King St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice$11.99
More about THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St

