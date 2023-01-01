Vegetable tempura in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
1269 9th Ave, San Francisco
|VEGETABLE TEMPURA
|$12.25
deep-fried assorted veggies served with rice and salad
|VEGETABLE TEMPURA APPETIZER
|$8.75
lightly batter-dipped, deep-fried veggies
|SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA
|$13.75
lightly battered, deep-fried prawns & veggies served with rice and salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Vegetables tempura Appt
|$12.00
|Farmers market vegetables tempura with shrimp set
|$23.00
Seasonal vegetables tempura and shrimp(3 pcs)
|Farmers market vegetables tempura set
|$17.00
Seasonal vegetables tempura