Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Item pic

 

Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave

1269 9th Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGETABLE TEMPURA$12.25
deep-fried assorted veggies served with rice and salad
VEGETABLE TEMPURA APPETIZER$8.75
lightly batter-dipped, deep-fried veggies
SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA$13.75
lightly battered, deep-fried prawns & veggies served with rice and salad
More about Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetables tempura Appt$12.00
Farmers market vegetables tempura with shrimp set$23.00
Seasonal vegetables tempura and shrimp(3 pcs)
Farmers market vegetables tempura set$17.00
Seasonal vegetables tempura
More about Hamano Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Ebisu - 1283 9th Avenue

1283 9th Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tempura Vegetable Udon$18.00
tempura fried vegetables served on side
More about Ebisu - 1283 9th Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chow Mein

Cashew Chicken

Chicken Curry

Beef Sausages

Prosciutto

Bruschetta

Tonkatsu

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Albany

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (245 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (66 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (980 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (383 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston