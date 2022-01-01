Veggie burgers in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Starbelly
3583 16th Street, San Francisco
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
dried pea & quinoa patty, cucumbers, white bean puree, LTO & curry yoghurt
Super Duper Burgers
346 Kearny Street, San Francisco
|POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER
|$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
Super Duper Burgers
2304 Market Street, San Francisco
|POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER
|$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
Super Duper Burgers
3401 California Street, San Francisco
|POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER
|$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|The Beyond Veggie Burger
|$15.00
100% Plant Based Veggie Burger, Arugula Garnish,Kennebec Fries, Pickle (no soy,
no gmo, gluten Free)
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Veggie California Burger
|$14.99
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
|Veggie Kimchi Burger
|$13.99
Fried egg, kimchi, American cheese, Zoe's bacon & spicy gochujang mayo on a toasted egg bun.
|Veggie Texas Avocado Burger
|$11.99
Jack cheese, sliced avocado, salsa, mayo & pickled jalapeño on a toasted egg bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Popsons Burgers
998 Market St, San Francisco
|Veggie Burger
|$9.50
(Our Veggie Burger) Beet and quinoa patty, truffle cheese, sprouts, onion, pickle, aioli
The Bird
406 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
Super Duper Burgers
721 Market Street, San Francisco
|POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER
|$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
Super Duper Burgers
783 Mission Street, San Francisco
|POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER
|$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Veggie California Burger
|$14.99
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
|Veggie Wisconsin Burger
|$11.99
Griddled mushrooms, Zoe's bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo & BBQ sauce on a toasted country roll.
|Veggie Kimchi Burger
|$13.99
Fried egg, kimchi, American cheese, Zoe's bacon & spicy gochujang mayo on a toasted egg bun.
Super Duper Burgers
2201 Chestnut Street, San Francisco
|POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER
|$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
Super Duper Burgers
98 Mission Street, San Francisco
|POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER
|$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.