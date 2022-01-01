Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Item pic

 

Starbelly

3583 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$14.00
dried pea & quinoa patty, cucumbers, white bean puree, LTO & curry yoghurt
More about Starbelly
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

346 Kearny Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
VEGGIE BURGER$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

2304 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
VEGGIE BURGER$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

3401 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
VEGGIE BURGER$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
More about Super Duper Burgers
The Liberties image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Liberties

998 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Beyond Veggie Burger$15.00
100% Plant Based Veggie Burger, Arugula Garnish,Kennebec Fries, Pickle (no soy,
no gmo, gluten Free)
More about The Liberties
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie California Burger$14.99
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
Veggie Kimchi Burger$13.99
Fried egg, kimchi, American cheese, Zoe's bacon & spicy gochujang mayo on a toasted egg bun.
Veggie Texas Avocado Burger$11.99
Jack cheese, sliced avocado, salsa, mayo & pickled jalapeño on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Popsons Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Popsons Burgers

998 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2662 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$9.50
(Our Veggie Burger) Beet and quinoa patty, truffle cheese, sprouts, onion, pickle, aioli
More about Popsons Burgers
Item pic

 

The Bird

406 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGGIE BURGER$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
More about The Bird
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

721 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
VEGGIE BURGER$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

783 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
VEGGIE BURGER$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie California Burger$14.99
Fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions & mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
Veggie Wisconsin Burger$11.99
Griddled mushrooms, Zoe's bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo & BBQ sauce on a toasted country roll.
Veggie Kimchi Burger$13.99
Fried egg, kimchi, American cheese, Zoe's bacon & spicy gochujang mayo on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

2201 Chestnut Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
VEGGIE BURGER$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

98 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POBLANO VEGGIE BURGER$10.75
Organic Veggie Patty, Poblano chiles, grilled onions, arugula, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle aioli.
VEGGIE BURGER$8.00
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$14.95
Home made veggie patty on a burger bun with house aioli, lettuce, tomato, onions and gucamole. Served fries or salad
More about Cafe La Taza

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chicken Tikka Masala

Teriyaki Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Benedict

Prosciutto

Bruschetta

Curry

Mahi Mahi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston