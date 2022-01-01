Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Veggie Bagel Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON

Early to Rise

1098 Jackson St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Bagel Sandwich$8.00
Chive schmear, cucumber, tomato, red onion and avocado.
More about Early to Rise
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Precita Veggie Egg Sandwich$9.95
Scrambled Egg, cheddar, tomato, arugula on pain de mie or English muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli
More about Precita Park Cafe
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Scrambled egg, arugula, avocado, gremolata, melted cheese, pickled red onion on grilled bread.
More about Eats
Item pic

 

Schlok's

1263 Fell Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Baked Beets, Spiced Chickpea Salad, Sprouts
More about Schlok's
Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Egg Sandwich$9.95
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$13.95
fresh leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, mustard, mayonnaise & choice of american, swiss, pepper jack or cheddar
More about The Grind Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Tikka Masala

Curry

Greek Salad

Chicken Pizza

Cookies

Garlic Chicken

Tiramisu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston