Veggie sandwiches in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Early to Rise
SMOKED SALMON
Early to Rise
1098 Jackson St, San Francisco
|Veggie Bagel Sandwich
|$8.00
Chive schmear, cucumber, tomato, red onion and avocado.
More about Precita Park Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Precita Veggie Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
Scrambled Egg, cheddar, tomato, arugula on pain de mie or English muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli
More about Eats
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Scrambled egg, arugula, avocado, gremolata, melted cheese, pickled red onion on grilled bread.
More about Schlok's
Schlok's
1263 Fell Street, San Francisco
|Veggie Sandwich
|$12.00
Baked Beets, Spiced Chickpea Salad, Sprouts
More about Dolores Park Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Veggie Egg Sandwich
|$9.95