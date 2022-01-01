Waffles in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve waffles
Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave)
90 charter oak Ave, San Francisco
|Seitan Chick'n & Waffles
|$14.00
seitan chik’n and Belgium waffle served with syrup and butter
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Waffle
|$6.00
|Montecristo Waffle
|$14.00
FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS ON A BED OF HOMEMADE STRAWBERRY & JALAPENEOS JAM, TOPPED WITH MELTED SWISS CHEESE.
Sunset Cantina
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|CHURRO WAFFLES
|$14.00
MADE TO ORDER WAFFLES WITH CINNAMON SUGAR,HORCHATA WHIPPED CREAM,MAPLE SYRUP....
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Cajun Chicken & Waffle
|$18.00
Cajun spiced fried chicken over house made Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar, berry compote, served with whipped cream and maple syrup
Project Juice
506 Castro St, San Francisco
|Berries & Cream Waffle
|$6.95
Toasted GF Waffle, Seasonal Berries, Almond Cream Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Local Honey Drizzle
|Almond Butter & Banana Waffle
|$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
SPQR
1911 Fillmore st, san francisco
|Buckwheat-Cinnamon Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)
|$14.00
Buckwheat & Cinnamon Flavored Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company Developed by Chef/ Athlete Matthew Accarrino.
This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Works Well for Both Pancakes and Waffles.
24oz Bag
|Watt Waffle Mix (EBC)
|$14.00
High Protein Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company by Chef/Athlete Matthew Accarrino.
This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Contains Whey Protein.
24oz Bag
|Coconut-Flax Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)
|$14.00
Coconut & Flax Flavored Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company by Chef/Athlete Matthew Accarrino.
This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Works Well for Both Pancakes and Waffles.
24oz Bag
Project Juice
364 Hayes St, San Francisco
|Almond Butter & Banana Waffle
|$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
U :Dessert Story
3489 16th. St., San Francisco
|WARM YOUNG COCONUT MOCHI WAFFLE
|$18.50
Japanese Mochi Waffle serves with homemade Young coconut Sauces and tossed with coconut flakes
|MOCHI WAFFLE MIX - UBE
|$17.00
|SIGNATURE UBE MOCHI WAFFLE
|$19.00
Mashed purple YAM, U Mochi Waffle, mixed berry, caramelized banana, brownsugar boba, oreo, GOLD 24K.
**Recommended to add Vanila bean Ice cream +$3
Earthbar
320 Mission St., San Francisco
|Strawberry Ricotta Waffle
|$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Waffles and Berries
|$9.50
Two Waffles with seasonal berries and fresh whipped cream.
|Chicken and Waffles
|$15.75
Panko crusted all natural chicken breast with waffles, served with maple syrup and gravy*.
|Waffle Bacon
|$16.00
Two slices of bacon pressed in a waffle topped with cheddar cheese, Hungarian peppers and two sunny side up eggs served with potatoes or salad.
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
1000a 3rd St, San Francisco
|COCONUT WAFFLE
|$9.00
Macadamia nuts, Mango passionfruit sauce
Little Skillet
360 Ritch Street, San Francisco
|Chic-n-Waffle Benedict
|$18.00
|Everything Waffle Plate
|$15.00
Hearty brunch plate -- 2 buttermilk waffles, eggs, choice of protein, and fruit.
|Waffles
Rich and deep, both in flavor and texture. Our Belgian-style waffles are thick, fluffy and yeast-risen overnight. Served fresh daily. (2- small / 4 - large)
NAPIZZA
3258 scott street, San Francisco
|Waffle Fries
|$10.00
Waffle fries & white truffle oil from Alba
Earthbar
2234 Chestnut Street, San Francisco
|Berries & Cream Waffle
|$6.95
Toasted GF Waffle, Seasonal Berries, Almond Cream Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Local Honey Drizzle
|Almond Butter & Banana Waffle
|$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
Souley Vegan - San Francisco
60 Morris Street, San Francisco
|Seitan Chick'n & Waffles
|$14.00
seitan chik’n and Belgium waffle served with syrup and butter
Bottega
1132 Valencia street, san francisco
|Waffle Fries
|$12.00
The very well-known fried wavy fries served with our homemade, authentic, cocktail salsa rosa.