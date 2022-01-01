Waffles in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve waffles

Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave) image

 

Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave)

90 charter oak Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seitan Chick'n & Waffles$14.00
seitan chik’n and Belgium waffle served with syrup and butter
More about Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave)
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$6.00
Montecristo Waffle$14.00
FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS ON A BED OF HOMEMADE STRAWBERRY & JALAPENEOS JAM, TOPPED WITH MELTED SWISS CHEESE.
More about The New Spot On Polk
Sunset Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHURRO WAFFLES$14.00
MADE TO ORDER WAFFLES WITH CINNAMON SUGAR,HORCHATA WHIPPED CREAM,MAPLE SYRUP....
More about Sunset Cantina
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Chicken & Waffle$18.00
Cajun spiced fried chicken over house made Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar, berry compote, served with whipped cream and maple syrup
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Project Juice

506 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Berries & Cream Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF Waffle, Seasonal Berries, Almond Cream Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Local Honey Drizzle
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
More about Project Juice
Consumer pic

 

Camino Alto

1715 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Masa Waffle$17.00
More about Camino Alto
Item pic

 

SPQR

1911 Fillmore st, san francisco

Avg 4.1 (6032 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buckwheat-Cinnamon Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)$14.00
Buckwheat & Cinnamon Flavored Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company Developed by Chef/ Athlete Matthew Accarrino.
This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Works Well for Both Pancakes and Waffles.
24oz Bag
Watt Waffle Mix (EBC)$14.00
High Protein Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company by Chef/Athlete Matthew Accarrino.
This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Contains Whey Protein.
24oz Bag
Coconut-Flax Pancake & Waffle Mix (EBC)$14.00
Coconut & Flax Flavored Waffle and Pancake Mix from the Electric Breakfast Company by Chef/Athlete Matthew Accarrino.
This Mix is Gluten Free and Only Requires Water to Make. Works Well for Both Pancakes and Waffles.
24oz Bag
More about SPQR
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle image

 

Project Juice

364 Hayes St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
More about Project Juice
Item pic

 

U :Dessert Story

3489 16th. St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WARM YOUNG COCONUT MOCHI WAFFLE$18.50
Japanese Mochi Waffle serves with homemade Young coconut Sauces and tossed with coconut flakes
MOCHI WAFFLE MIX - UBE$17.00
SIGNATURE UBE MOCHI WAFFLE$19.00
Mashed purple YAM, U Mochi Waffle, mixed berry, caramelized banana, brownsugar boba, oreo, GOLD 24K.
**Recommended to add Vanila bean Ice cream +$3
More about U :Dessert Story
Strawberry Ricotta Waffle image

 

Earthbar

320 Mission St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Ricotta Waffle$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
More about Earthbar
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffles and Berries$9.50
Two Waffles with seasonal berries and fresh whipped cream.
Chicken and Waffles$15.75
Panko crusted all natural chicken breast with waffles, served with maple syrup and gravy*.
Waffle Bacon$16.00
Two slices of bacon pressed in a waffle topped with cheddar cheese, Hungarian peppers and two sunny side up eggs served with potatoes or salad.
More about Eats
Item pic

 

New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay

1000a 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
COCONUT WAFFLE$9.00
Macadamia nuts, Mango passionfruit sauce
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Little Skillet

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chic-n-Waffle Benedict$18.00
Everything Waffle Plate$15.00
Hearty brunch plate -- 2 buttermilk waffles, eggs, choice of protein, and fruit.
Waffles
Rich and deep, both in flavor and texture. Our Belgian-style waffles are thick, fluffy and yeast-risen overnight. Served fresh daily. (2- small / 4 - large)
More about Little Skillet
Item pic

 

NAPIZZA

3258 scott street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$10.00
Waffle fries & white truffle oil from Alba
More about NAPIZZA
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Earthbar

2234 Chestnut Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (1853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Berries & Cream Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF Waffle, Seasonal Berries, Almond Cream Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Local Honey Drizzle
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
More about Earthbar
Item pic

 

Souley Vegan - San Francisco

60 Morris Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seitan Chick'n & Waffles$14.00
seitan chik’n and Belgium waffle served with syrup and butter
More about Souley Vegan - San Francisco
Item pic

 

Bottega

1132 Valencia street, san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$12.00
The very well-known fried wavy fries served with our homemade, authentic, cocktail salsa rosa.
More about Bottega
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Waffle$8.95
Fruit Waffle$10.95
blueberries, strawberries or bananas
Nutella Waffle$11.95
nutella & choice of blueberries, strawberries or bananas
More about The Grind Cafe

