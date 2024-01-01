Walnut salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve walnut salad
More about Gialina
PIZZA • SALADS
Gialina
2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
Marinated Beets w/ Satsuma orange, Point Reyes blue cheese, walnuts & buttermilk-blue cheese dressing
More about Fiorella - Sunset - 1240 9th Avenue
Fiorella - Sunset - 1240 9th Avenue
1240 9th Avenue, San Francisco
|Escarole, Apple & Walnut Salad
|$16.00
Creamy Verjus Dressing, Honeycrisp Apples, Parmigiano Reggiano
Allergens: Dairy (Parm), Nut (Walnut) & Soy (Miso)
More about Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street
Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$20.00
Grilled curried chicken breast, toasted walnuts, green apple slices, red onions, house made honey mustard dressing, all on a bed of greens