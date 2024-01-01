Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walnut salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve walnut salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Gialina

2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beet Salad$13.00
Marinated Beets w/ Satsuma orange, Point Reyes blue cheese, walnuts & buttermilk-blue cheese dressing
Item pic

 

Fiorella - Sunset - 1240 9th Avenue

1240 9th Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Escarole, Apple & Walnut Salad$16.00
Creamy Verjus Dressing, Honeycrisp Apples, Parmigiano Reggiano
Allergens: Dairy (Parm), Nut (Walnut) & Soy (Miso)
Item pic

 

Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$20.00
Grilled curried chicken breast, toasted walnuts, green apple slices, red onions, house made honey mustard dressing, all on a bed of greens
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salad Beet and Walnut$11.00
