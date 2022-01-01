Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

 

Starbelly

3583 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bibb Wedge Salad$14.00
bibb lettuce, green goddess dressing, grilled chicken, bacon & cherry tomatoes
More about Starbelly
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cellarmaker House of Pizza

3193 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$16.00
Crisp baby Iceberg lettuce, topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, Guanciale, sweet 100 cherry tomatoes, radish and finished with chives and a squeeze of lemon
More about Cellarmaker House of Pizza
Wedge Salad image

 

Harris' Restaurant

2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$14.00
with Blue Cheese Dressing or Ranch Dressing.
More about Harris' Restaurant
Item pic

 

Automat - 1801 McAllister St

1801 McAllister St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gem Wedge Salad$13.00
Little gems, herbed buttermilk dressing, sprouted lentils, puffed wild rice.
More about Automat - 1801 McAllister St
Wedge Salad image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops San Francisco

3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$14.00
Bacon, Haystack Shallots, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Confit Tomato, Herbed Buttermilk Dressing
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops San Francisco

