Wedge salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve wedge salad
Starbelly
3583 16th Street, San Francisco
|Bibb Wedge Salad
|$14.00
bibb lettuce, green goddess dressing, grilled chicken, bacon & cherry tomatoes
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cellarmaker House of Pizza
3193 Mission St., San Francisco
|Wedge Salad
|$16.00
Crisp baby Iceberg lettuce, topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, Guanciale, sweet 100 cherry tomatoes, radish and finished with chives and a squeeze of lemon
Harris' Restaurant
2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
with Blue Cheese Dressing or Ranch Dressing.
Automat - 1801 McAllister St
1801 McAllister St, San Francisco
|Gem Wedge Salad
|$13.00
Little gems, herbed buttermilk dressing, sprouted lentils, puffed wild rice.