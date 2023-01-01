Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Larb Wonton$11.00
Deep-Fried Spicy Minced Pork Wontons served with Sweet Chili Sauce
BBQ Pork Wonton Noodle Soup$16.00
BBQ Pork and shrimp and pork Wonton, Yao Choy, Scallion, and Cilantro with Egg Noodle
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Noodle Soup with Shrimp Wontons$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
Curried Shrimp Wonton$13.00
8 pcs
Egg Noodle Soup with Shrimp Wontons$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
Item pic

 

Xiao Loong Restaurant

250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Wonton (10)$13.00
An aromatic mixture of ground pork and Chinese spices wrapped in a delicate Chinese pastry, deep-fried to a crispy golden brown.
Small Wonton Soup$12.00
pork wontons served in a rich chicken broth with spinach and sliced shiitake mushrooms.
Medium Wor Wonton Soup$18.00
pork wontons served in a rich chicken broth with beef, chicken, shrimp, calamari, spinach and sliced shiitake mushrooms.
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Wonton Soup image

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$8.95
Scratch made chicken soup with pillowy pork and shrimp wontons and fresh mixed vegetables
Chili Crisp Wontons$9.95
10 pieces. Pork and shrimp wontons with garlic chili crisp, black vinegar, peanuts. 10% of Chili Crisp Wonton sales will go to REAF (the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation) for the entire month of June.
More about Lazy Susan
E&O Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EGG DROP WONTON SOUP$13.00
pork wonton, rice cake, water chestnuts, ginger, scallion, shicken stock, *fish sauce in stock*
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Dumpling Soup$19.00
We made the wontons shrimp, pork, and scallop. It is served with flat rice noodle and vegetables! Perfect for a light lunch or cold rainy day!
More about Palette Tea House
Item pic

 

T Phoenix

832 Clement St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Wontons 馄饨$10.50
6PC
More about T Phoenix

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Quiche

Sesame Tofu

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Turkey Burgers

Sundaes

Curly Fries

Short Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Civic Center

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (221 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (57 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (350 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston