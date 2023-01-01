Wontons in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve wontons
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Crispy Larb Wonton
|$11.00
Deep-Fried Spicy Minced Pork Wontons served with Sweet Chili Sauce
|BBQ Pork Wonton Noodle Soup
|$16.00
BBQ Pork and shrimp and pork Wonton, Yao Choy, Scallion, and Cilantro with Egg Noodle
More about Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
DIM SUM
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Rice Noodle Soup with Shrimp Wontons
|$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
|Curried Shrimp Wonton
|$13.00
8 pcs
|Egg Noodle Soup with Shrimp Wontons
|$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Xiao Loong Restaurant
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|House Wonton (10)
|$13.00
An aromatic mixture of ground pork and Chinese spices wrapped in a delicate Chinese pastry, deep-fried to a crispy golden brown.
|Small Wonton Soup
|$12.00
pork wontons served in a rich chicken broth with spinach and sliced shiitake mushrooms.
|Medium Wor Wonton Soup
|$18.00
pork wontons served in a rich chicken broth with beef, chicken, shrimp, calamari, spinach and sliced shiitake mushrooms.
More about Lazy Susan
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Wonton Soup
|$8.95
Scratch made chicken soup with pillowy pork and shrimp wontons and fresh mixed vegetables
|Chili Crisp Wontons
|$9.95
10 pieces. Pork and shrimp wontons with garlic chili crisp, black vinegar, peanuts. 10% of Chili Crisp Wonton sales will go to REAF (the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation) for the entire month of June.
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|EGG DROP WONTON SOUP
|$13.00
pork wonton, rice cake, water chestnuts, ginger, scallion, shicken stock, *fish sauce in stock*
More about Palette Tea House
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Wonton Dumpling Soup
|$19.00
We made the wontons shrimp, pork, and scallop. It is served with flat rice noodle and vegetables! Perfect for a light lunch or cold rainy day!