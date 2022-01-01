Dogpatch restaurants you'll love
Dogpatch's top cuisines
Must-try Dogpatch restaurants
More about Piccino Cafe
Piccino Cafe
1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chiocciole
|$24.00
Fennel Sausage, Braised Kale, Parmesan, Pangrattato.
|Polpette FULL
|$20.00
Pork & Beef meatballs (7pieces), crushed tomato, parmesan. ~Contains Gluten, Dairy.
We recommend adding an order of Focacia
|Fall Chicories
|$15.00
Radish, Mutsu Apple, Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette.
More about Moshi Moshi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|California
|$8.95
Moshi’s house blend of real crab of wild, red, blue, and snow crab with avocado and red tobiko. *GF
UPGRADES:
$1 Umami (black) tobiko or Yuzu tobiko.
$10 Nogizaka Style: red, yuzu, and umami tobiko plus a pile of ikura :)
|Kizami Wakame
|$5.95
seasoned seaweed salad
*contains sesame
*vegetarian, gluten-free
|Hamachi Nigiri
|$3.50
Japanese farmed yellowtail. *GF