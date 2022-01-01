Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dogpatch restaurants you'll love

Dogpatch restaurants
Dogpatch's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffee & tea
Bars & lounges
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Dogpatch restaurants

Piccino Restaurant image

 

Piccino Cafe

1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chiocciole$24.00
Fennel Sausage, Braised Kale, Parmesan, Pangrattato.
Polpette FULL$20.00
Pork & Beef meatballs (7pieces), crushed tomato, parmesan. ~Contains Gluten, Dairy.
We recommend adding an order of Focacia
Fall Chicories$15.00
Radish, Mutsu Apple, Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette.
More about Piccino Cafe
Moshi Moshi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California$8.95
Moshi’s house blend of real crab of wild, red, blue, and snow crab with avocado and red tobiko. *GF
UPGRADES:
$1 Umami (black) tobiko or Yuzu tobiko.
$10 Nogizaka Style: red, yuzu, and umami tobiko plus a pile of ikura :)
Kizami Wakame$5.95
seasoned seaweed salad
*contains sesame
*vegetarian, gluten-free
Hamachi Nigiri$3.50
Japanese farmed yellowtail. *GF
More about Moshi Moshi
Ungrafted image

 

Ungrafted

2419 3rd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ungrafted
