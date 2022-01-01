Duboce Triangle restaurants you'll love
More about L'Ardoise Bistro
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
L'Ardoise Bistro
151 Noe Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|TIGER PRAWN RAVIOLES.
|$10.00
Sautéed tiger Prawn in a parsnip Cream, Wrapped between Two Layers of Thin, delicate Pasta Dough. Light Garlic Dressing and Fresh Mixed Herbs.
|COQ AU VIN.
|$24.00
Classic Bistro Dish. Marinated Chicken in Red Wine, then Braised Slowly for Two Hours. Served with mashed potato and spinach
|BLACK ANGUS BEEF FILET MIGNON.
|$39.00
Greater Omaha Farms, Served with Red Wine Sauce. White Truffle Oil and Pommes Landaises(cooked in Duck Fat, Garlic and Bacon.)
Doesn't come with salad.
More about Duboce Park Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Duboce Egg Sandwich
|$8.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, nitrite free bacon, arugula on english muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
|Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss
|$11.95
Customer Favorite!
Nitrite free deli turkey, nitrite bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on a baguette
|Avocado Toast
|$9.95
Mashed avocado, poached egg, radish, pepitas, organic mixed greens on 9-grain taost