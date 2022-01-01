Duboce Triangle restaurants you'll love

Go
Duboce Triangle restaurants
Toast

Duboce Triangle's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Scroll right

Must-try Duboce Triangle restaurants

L'Ardoise Bistro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

L'Ardoise Bistro

151 Noe Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TIGER PRAWN RAVIOLES.$10.00
Sautéed tiger Prawn in a parsnip Cream, Wrapped between Two Layers of Thin, delicate Pasta Dough. Light Garlic Dressing and Fresh Mixed Herbs.
COQ AU VIN.$24.00
Classic Bistro Dish. Marinated Chicken in Red Wine, then Braised Slowly for Two Hours. Served with mashed potato and spinach
BLACK ANGUS BEEF FILET MIGNON.$39.00
Greater Omaha Farms, Served with Red Wine Sauce. White Truffle Oil and Pommes Landaises(cooked in Duck Fat, Garlic and Bacon.)
Doesn't come with salad.
More about L'Ardoise Bistro
Duboce Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duboce Egg Sandwich$8.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, nitrite free bacon, arugula on english muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss$11.95
Customer Favorite!
Nitrite free deli turkey, nitrite bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on a baguette
Avocado Toast$9.95
Mashed avocado, poached egg, radish, pepitas, organic mixed greens on 9-grain taost
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Wooden Spoon

2172 Market St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (699 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Wooden Spoon
Last Rites image

 

Last Rites

718 14th street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Last Rites
Cafe Du Nord / Swedish American Hall image

 

Cafe Du Nord / Swedish American Hall

2174 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe Du Nord / Swedish American Hall
Map

More near Duboce Triangle to explore

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lower Nob Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Noe Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

South Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Bayview-Hunters Point

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Embarcadero

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston