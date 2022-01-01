Embarcadero restaurants you'll love
More about La Mar Cebicheria Peruana
SEAFOOD
La Mar Cebicheria Peruana
Pier 1.5 Suite 100, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken Empanada
|$14.50
Stewed chicken, aji amarillo topped with polleria cream and chalaca. *Contains gluten, dairy, and egg
|Cebiche Nikkei
|$24.00
Ahi tuna, red onion, japanese cucumber, daikon, avocado, nori in a tamarind leche de tigre (contains peppers, soy, seeds and sesame)
|Anticucho de Pulpo
|$33.00
Octopus, kabocha squash locro, fried fava beans, garlic chips and black olive aioli (contains peppers, gluten, dairy and egg)
More about Gott's Roadside
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Citrus & Avocado Chop Salad
|$12.99
Romaine & red leaf lettuce tossed with Asado spice-rubbed chicken, cilantro-pumpkin seed dressing, oranges, tomatoes, black beans, pickled red onions & quinoa, topped with avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds & Cotija cheese.
|Garlic Fries
|$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
|Hamburger
|$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.