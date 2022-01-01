Embarcadero restaurants you'll love

Embarcadero restaurants
Toast

Embarcadero's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Must-try Embarcadero restaurants

La Mar Cebicheria Peruana image

SEAFOOD

La Mar Cebicheria Peruana

Pier 1.5 Suite 100, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6447 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Empanada$14.50
Stewed chicken, aji amarillo topped with polleria cream and chalaca. *Contains gluten, dairy, and egg
Cebiche Nikkei$24.00
Ahi tuna, red onion, japanese cucumber, daikon, avocado, nori in a tamarind leche de tigre (contains peppers, soy, seeds and sesame)
Anticucho de Pulpo$33.00
Octopus, kabocha squash locro, fried fava beans, garlic chips and black olive aioli (contains peppers, gluten, dairy and egg)
More about La Mar Cebicheria Peruana
Gott's Roadside image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Citrus & Avocado Chop Salad$12.99
Romaine & red leaf lettuce tossed with Asado spice-rubbed chicken, cilantro-pumpkin seed dressing, oranges, tomatoes, black beans, pickled red onions & quinoa, topped with avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds & Cotija cheese.
Garlic Fries$4.49
Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.
Hamburger$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
El Porteno image

 

El Porteno

One Ferry Building, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Porteno
