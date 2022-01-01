Financial District restaurants you'll love

Must-try Financial District restaurants

E&O Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN SATAY$16.00
(3 pcs) mary's free range chicken, lemongrass, tumeric, miso peanut sauce
FAMOUS INDONESIAN CORN FRITTER BITES$13.00
sweet chili soy sauce (5 pcs) (vegetarian)
INDONESIAN FRIED RICE$19.00
stir fry of gulf shrimp, char siu pork, veggies, egg & chilies
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Palio image

 

Palio

640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Insalata di Pollo$19.00
Roasted Mary's organic chicken, pancetta gorgonzola dolce, frisee, red onion, radicchio, red wine vinaigrette
Insalata Romana$12.00
romaine, dates, goat cheese, shallots, parsley, balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata Gamberi$19.00
Marinated Gulf prawns, mixed greens, fennel, radish, pistachio pesto
More about Palio
Main pic

 

Ozumo - San Francisco

161 Steuart Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso Soup$6.00
Kaisen Don$32.00
Yu Yake Maki$20.00
More about Ozumo - San Francisco
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

301 Pine St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Rockstar$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
Mint Chip$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
More about Earthbar
Oren's Hummus image

SALADS

Oren's Hummus

71 3rd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (9321 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hummus Classic$9.40
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
Green Herb Falafel$5.51
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer$16.28
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
More about Oren's Hummus
Perbacco image

 

Perbacco

230 California St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (8410 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS$9.00
capers - anchovy - red wine vinaigrette
PAPPARDELLE$25.00
wide pasta ribbons - red wine braised short rib ragu - scallion - horseradish crema
CRACKED AND ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES$9.00
garlic confit - herbs - parmigiano reggiano
More about Perbacco
Roka Akor | San Francisco image

 

Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Edamame with Balinese Sea Salt$7.00
Edamame with Balinese Sea Salt
Miso Soup with Seasonal Mushrooms$7.00
Miso Soup with Seasonal Mushrooms
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings$15.00
with Kimchi Soy, Fresno Chili and Green Onion
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Wayfare Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Wayfare Tavern

558 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (10621 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD$15.00
avocado, navel oranges, red radish, green goddess dressing
BURRATA WHIPPED POTATOES$12.00
olive oil, chives
SKUNA BAY SALMON$33.00
toasted faro, Tuscan kale, roasted baby beets, navel orange vinaigrette
More about Wayfare Tavern
Credo Restaurant image

 

Credo Restaurant

360 Pine Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pancetta Pizza$18.00
creme fraiche, truffle oil, chili flakes
Orecchiette$25.00
pork sugo, braised swiss shard
Pappardelle$23.00
squash blossoms, heirloom tomatoes, basil
More about Credo Restaurant
The Shota image

SUSHI

The Shota

115 Sansome St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Shota
Boulevard Restaurant image

 

Boulevard Restaurant

One Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Boulevard Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Osha Thai - Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero
Schroeder's Restaurant image

 

Schroeder's Restaurant

240 Front St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Steak & Arugula$22.00
herb marinated skirt steak, pumpkin seeds, sweet, drop peppers, tomato, pickled onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
bourbon mustard. add biercheese +3
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, tomato, parmigiano, tomato, pretzel croutons
More about Schroeder's Restaurant

Map

Map

