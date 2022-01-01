Financial District restaurants you'll love
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|CHICKEN SATAY
|$16.00
(3 pcs) mary's free range chicken, lemongrass, tumeric, miso peanut sauce
|FAMOUS INDONESIAN CORN FRITTER BITES
|$13.00
sweet chili soy sauce (5 pcs) (vegetarian)
|INDONESIAN FRIED RICE
|$19.00
stir fry of gulf shrimp, char siu pork, veggies, egg & chilies
More about Palio
Palio
640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Insalata di Pollo
|$19.00
Roasted Mary's organic chicken, pancetta gorgonzola dolce, frisee, red onion, radicchio, red wine vinaigrette
|Insalata Romana
|$12.00
romaine, dates, goat cheese, shallots, parsley, balsamic vinaigrette
|Insalata Gamberi
|$19.00
Marinated Gulf prawns, mixed greens, fennel, radish, pistachio pesto
More about Ozumo - San Francisco
Ozumo - San Francisco
161 Steuart Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$6.00
|Kaisen Don
|$32.00
|Yu Yake Maki
|$20.00
More about Earthbar
Earthbar
301 Pine St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Flax Master
|$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
|Rockstar
|$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
|Mint Chip
|$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
More about Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus
71 3rd St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Hummus Classic
|$9.40
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
|Green Herb Falafel
|$5.51
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
|Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer
|$16.28
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
More about Perbacco
Perbacco
230 California St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS
|$9.00
capers - anchovy - red wine vinaigrette
|PAPPARDELLE
|$25.00
wide pasta ribbons - red wine braised short rib ragu - scallion - horseradish crema
|CRACKED AND ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES
|$9.00
garlic confit - herbs - parmigiano reggiano
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Roka Akor | San Francisco
801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Edamame with Balinese Sea Salt
|$7.00
Edamame with Balinese Sea Salt
|Miso Soup with Seasonal Mushrooms
|$7.00
Miso Soup with Seasonal Mushrooms
|Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings
|$15.00
with Kimchi Soy, Fresno Chili and Green Onion
More about Wayfare Tavern
Wayfare Tavern
558 Sacramento Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD
|$15.00
avocado, navel oranges, red radish, green goddess dressing
|BURRATA WHIPPED POTATOES
|$12.00
olive oil, chives
|SKUNA BAY SALMON
|$33.00
toasted faro, Tuscan kale, roasted baby beets, navel orange vinaigrette
More about Credo Restaurant
Credo Restaurant
360 Pine Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Pancetta Pizza
|$18.00
creme fraiche, truffle oil, chili flakes
|Orecchiette
|$25.00
pork sugo, braised swiss shard
|Pappardelle
|$23.00
squash blossoms, heirloom tomatoes, basil
More about Schroeder's Restaurant
Schroeder's Restaurant
240 Front St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Steak & Arugula
|$22.00
herb marinated skirt steak, pumpkin seeds, sweet, drop peppers, tomato, pickled onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
bourbon mustard. add biercheese +3
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, tomato, parmigiano, tomato, pretzel croutons