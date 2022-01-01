Curry in Financial District
Financial District restaurants that serve curry
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|BURMESE CURRY NOODLES
|$18.00
rice noodles, coconut curry, tofu puffs, bean sprouts, soft boiled egg, e&o chili crunch, sesame seeds, cilantro, *peanuts in chili crunch* (vegetarian, dairy free)
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero
Osha Thai - Embarcadero
4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
|Yellow Curry
|$19.95
Classic yellow curry with potato, onion.
Choice of chicken or tofu
|Pumpkin Curry
|$20.95
Kabocha pumpkin, Thai basil in red curry, choice of chicken or tofu
|Coconut Dumpling Curry
|$13.95
Classic steam vegetable dumplings in creamy coconut curry sauce
***Vegetarian