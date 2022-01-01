Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Financial District

Financial District restaurants
Financial District restaurants that serve curry

E&O Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BURMESE CURRY NOODLES$18.00
rice noodles, coconut curry, tofu puffs, bean sprouts, soft boiled egg, e&o chili crunch, sesame seeds, cilantro, *peanuts in chili crunch* (vegetarian, dairy free)
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Osha Thai - Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$19.95
Classic yellow curry with potato, onion.
Choice of chicken or tofu
Pumpkin Curry$20.95
Kabocha pumpkin, Thai basil in red curry, choice of chicken or tofu
Coconut Dumpling Curry$13.95
Classic steam vegetable dumplings in creamy coconut curry sauce
***Vegetarian
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero

