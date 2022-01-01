Hayes Valley restaurants you'll love
Doppio Zero
395 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|Doppio Zero Pizza
|$22.00
Burrata cheese, 24 months, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Evo
|Pulcinella
|$19.00
Light San Marzano tomato, eggplant, Cherry tomato, Fior di latte mozzarella, basil pesto, ricotta salata on top
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Neapolitan Meat Lasagna, made with (veal,beef,pork) Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil
FRENCH FRIES
Suppenkuche
525 Laguna St, San Francisco
|Potato Pancakes
|$16.00
Potato Pancakes | Homemade Apple Sauce , Sour Cream and Chives
|Jägerschnitzel
|$28.00
Sautéed Pork Loin | Mushroom Sauce, Spatzle & Green Salad
|Wiener Schnitzel
|$26.50
Breaded Pork Loin | Roasted Potatoes & Bacon & Green Salad
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie
101 Oak Street, San Francisco
|Umami Fries
|$6.00
Porcini Powder! Our fries are now gluten free!!!
|Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Rotisserie Fat Rice, Pickled Onions, Cabbage, Cucumber, Radish, Seeds, Herbs
Note: GF* excluding choice of lamb
|Brussels Sprouts
|$6.00
Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Herbs
*Note: Can be made GF upon request
RICH TABLE
Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St, San Francisco
|Sourdough Levain
|$7.00
Whole Loaf of our Sourdough Levain. *Limited Supplies
|Bread & Butter
|$4.00
Slice of Sourdough Levain with side of House Cultured Butter
|Steamed Aged Beef Dumplings
|$5.00
Aged Beef Dumplings, Steamed and Ready to eat. RT Chili Crunch Sauce.
Lazy Susan
208 Fell Street, San Francisco
|Chinese New Year 4-Course Menu (Limited Time Only)
|$58.00
Serves 2. Includes:
- Pork Potstickers with Chili Crisp
- Honey Walnut Prawns
- Dungeness Crab Garlic Noodles
- Buddha's Truffled Delight
- White Rice
|No Utensils Needed
Utensils are provided by default unless you add "No Utensils Needed" to your cart.
|Crispy Spring Rolls
|$8.95
3 pieces. Cabbage, celery, carrots, green onions and rice noodles in a crispy wonton wrapper. Vegetarian
Project Juice
364 Hayes St, San Francisco
|The Epic
|$9.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Banana, Almond Butter, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein, Himalayan Salt
|Almond Butter & Banana Waffle
|$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
|Buff Beatnik
|$10.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Blueberry, Banana, Spinach, Almond Butter, Date, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon
Chez Maman
401 Gough Street, San Francisco
|Caramelized Apple Tarte Tatin
|$9.00
Chantilly
|Nutella & Banana Crepe
|$8.00