Hayes Valley restaurants you'll love

Must-try Hayes Valley restaurants

Doppio Zero image

 

Doppio Zero

395 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Doppio Zero Pizza$22.00
Burrata cheese, 24 months, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Evo
Pulcinella$19.00
Light San Marzano tomato, eggplant, Cherry tomato, Fior di latte mozzarella, basil pesto, ricotta salata on top
Lasagna$19.00
Neapolitan Meat Lasagna, made with (veal,beef,pork) Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil
More about Doppio Zero
Suppenkuche image

FRENCH FRIES

Suppenkuche

525 Laguna St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (7206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Potato Pancakes$16.00
Potato Pancakes | Homemade Apple Sauce , Sour Cream and Chives
Jägerschnitzel$28.00
Sautéed Pork Loin | Mushroom Sauce, Spatzle & Green Salad
Wiener Schnitzel$26.50
Breaded Pork Loin | Roasted Potatoes & Bacon & Green Salad
More about Suppenkuche
RT Rotisserie image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie

101 Oak Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (2801 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Umami Fries$6.00
Porcini Powder! Our fries are now gluten free!!!
Rice Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie Fat Rice, Pickled Onions, Cabbage, Cucumber, Radish, Seeds, Herbs
Note: GF* excluding choice of lamb
Brussels Sprouts$6.00
Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Herbs
*Note: Can be made GF upon request
More about RT Rotisserie
RICH TABLE image

 

RICH TABLE

Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sourdough Levain$7.00
Whole Loaf of our Sourdough Levain. *Limited Supplies
Bread & Butter$4.00
Slice of Sourdough Levain with side of House Cultured Butter
Steamed Aged Beef Dumplings$5.00
Aged Beef Dumplings, Steamed and Ready to eat. RT Chili Crunch Sauce.
More about RICH TABLE
Lazy Susan image

 

Lazy Susan

208 Fell Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chinese New Year 4-Course Menu (Limited Time Only)$58.00
Serves 2. Includes:
- Pork Potstickers with Chili Crisp
- Honey Walnut Prawns
- Dungeness Crab Garlic Noodles
- Buddha's Truffled Delight
- White Rice
No Utensils Needed
Utensils are provided by default unless you add "No Utensils Needed" to your cart.
Crispy Spring Rolls$8.95
3 pieces. Cabbage, celery, carrots, green onions and rice noodles in a crispy wonton wrapper. Vegetarian
More about Lazy Susan
Project Juice image

 

Project Juice

364 Hayes St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Epic$9.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Banana, Almond Butter, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein, Himalayan Salt
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
Buff Beatnik$10.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Blueberry, Banana, Spinach, Almond Butter, Date, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon
More about Project Juice
Biergarten image

 

Biergarten

424 Octavia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Biergarten
Restaurant banner

 

Chez Maman

401 Gough Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caramelized Apple Tarte Tatin$9.00
Chantilly
Nutella & Banana Crepe$8.00
More about Chez Maman
Restaurant banner

 

Absinthe - San Francisco

398 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Absinthe - San Francisco
