Inner Richmond restaurants you'll love
Inner Richmond's top cuisines
Must-try Inner Richmond restaurants
More about Kitchen Istanbul SF
Kitchen Istanbul SF
349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Haydari
|$9.00
Drained yogurt with fresh garlic and dill.
|Lamb Loin Kebabs
|$34.00
Grass-fed lamb loin kebabs with basmati rice, paprika butter & pistachios
|Moussaka
|$29.00
Traditional casserole of ground spiced beef, eggplant, bell pepper & béchamel
More about Mamahuhu
Mamahuhu
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Wok'd Veg
|$8.00
seasonal vegetables, ginger and fermented black bean (gluten free)
|Jasmine Rice
|$2.00
steamed and nice
|Jade Fried Rice
|$10.00
minced Niman Ranch pork, wild-caught shrimp, kale, organic eggs
More about BREADBELLY
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Kaya Toast
|$9.00
milk bread with coconut-pandan jam, maldon sea salt
|Kakiage Egg Salad Bunwich
|$14.00
kuri squash, dijon, yuzu shichimi togarashi,
cucumber pickle, shrettuce (v)
(please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
|Kaya Bun
|$6.00
Coconut-pandan cream filled milk bread bun
contains: almonds, coconut, dairy, egg, gelatin, gluten.
Kaya buns contain custard, so we recommend that they are consumed within a day of purchase!
*please note: limit of 8 per guest*
More about Lily
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Shaking Beef Salad
|$32.00
Sausalito Springs watercress, Vietnamese herbs, avocado, toasted shallots, poached egg, nuoc cham
|Duck Confit Egg Rolls
|$15.00
Duck confit spring roll with hot mustard and Marshall's honey dipping sauce
|Veggie Garlic Noodles
|$16.00
trio of garlics, seasonal vegetables, scallions (can be made gluten-free)
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
436 Balboa Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Potato Vareniki
|$10.50
Russian style dumplings with potato and fried onion filling, served with sour cream on the side and topped with crispy fried onions
|Borsch Soup
|$7.00
Chopped vegetables, shredded cabbage, cubed potatoes, and beets in a tomato broth, served hot with sour cream
|Babushka's Chicken Soup
|$8.00
Shredded chicken, vermicelli, carrots and chicken broth