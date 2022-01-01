Inner Richmond restaurants you'll love

Inner Richmond restaurants
Toast

Inner Richmond's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Greek
Middle Eastern
Must-try Inner Richmond restaurants

Kitchen Istanbul SF image

 

Kitchen Istanbul SF

349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Haydari$9.00
Drained yogurt with fresh garlic and dill.
Lamb Loin Kebabs$34.00
Grass-fed lamb loin kebabs with basmati rice, paprika butter & pistachios
Moussaka$29.00
Traditional casserole of ground spiced beef, eggplant, bell pepper & béchamel
More about Kitchen Istanbul SF
Mamahuhu image

 

Mamahuhu

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wok'd Veg$8.00
seasonal vegetables, ginger and fermented black bean (gluten free)
Jasmine Rice$2.00
steamed and nice
Jade Fried Rice$10.00
minced Niman Ranch pork, wild-caught shrimp, kale, organic eggs
More about Mamahuhu
BREADBELLY image

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kaya Toast$9.00
milk bread with coconut-pandan jam, maldon sea salt
Kakiage Egg Salad Bunwich$14.00
kuri squash, dijon, yuzu shichimi togarashi,
cucumber pickle, shrettuce (v)
(please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
Kaya Bun$6.00
Coconut-pandan cream filled milk bread bun
contains: almonds, coconut, dairy, egg, gelatin, gluten.
Kaya buns contain custard, so we recommend that they are consumed within a day of purchase!
*please note: limit of 8 per guest*
More about BREADBELLY
Lily image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shaking Beef Salad$32.00
Sausalito Springs watercress, Vietnamese herbs, avocado, toasted shallots, poached egg, nuoc cham
Duck Confit Egg Rolls$15.00
Duck confit spring roll with hot mustard and Marshall's honey dipping sauce
Veggie Garlic Noodles$16.00
trio of garlics, seasonal vegetables, scallions (can be made gluten-free)
More about Lily
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Potato Vareniki$10.50
Russian style dumplings with potato and fried onion filling, served with sour cream on the side and topped with crispy fried onions
Borsch Soup$7.00
Chopped vegetables, shredded cabbage, cubed potatoes, and beets in a tomato broth, served hot with sour cream
Babushka's Chicken Soup$8.00
Shredded chicken, vermicelli, carrots and chicken broth
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Toy Boat by Jane

401 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Toy Boat by Jane

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Inner Richmond

Egg Rolls

