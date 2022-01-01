Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Inner Richmond

Inner Richmond restaurants
Inner Richmond restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Mamahuhu

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chinese Almond Cookies (half dozen)$5.00
Marcona almond, almond flour, wheat flour, butter, organic egg, organic cane sugar, salt, rice bran oil
More about Mamahuhu
Item pic

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Jam Cookies$4.25
strawberry plum jam + umeboshi
contains: almonds!
Sesame Cookie$4.75
sesame cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche and rolled in toasted sesame seeds
Choco-Soba-Ko Cookie$4.25
buckwheat, Valrhona chocolate, maldon sea salt
this item is gluten-free;
heads up! buckwheat is lesser-known allergen & may cause reactions in certain people.
More about BREADBELLY
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Marshmallow Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Moon Cookie$1.25
Small Hvorost Cookies$3.50
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

