Cookies in Inner Richmond
Inner Richmond restaurants that serve cookies
Mamahuhu
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Chinese Almond Cookies (half dozen)
|$5.00
Marcona almond, almond flour, wheat flour, butter, organic egg, organic cane sugar, salt, rice bran oil
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Almond Jam Cookies
|$4.25
strawberry plum jam + umeboshi
contains: almonds!
|Sesame Cookie
|$4.75
sesame cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche and rolled in toasted sesame seeds
|Choco-Soba-Ko Cookie
|$4.25
buckwheat, Valrhona chocolate, maldon sea salt
this item is gluten-free;
heads up! buckwheat is lesser-known allergen & may cause reactions in certain people.