Inner Sunset restaurants you'll love
Inner Sunset's top cuisines
Must-try Inner Sunset restaurants
More about Underdogs Tres
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD *
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette,| topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
|NICK'S WAY CARNITAS *
|$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
|ELOTE *
|$4.99
Fresh corn on the cob brushed with lime salsa & dusted with cotija cheese and cayenne pepper
More about Pacific Catch
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Catch
1200 9th Ave, San Francisco
More about Tartine
Tartine
1226 9TH AVENUE, San Francisco
|Popular items
|PAIN AU JAMBON
|$6.50
ham and gruyère croissant
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$12.00
crème fraîche omelette, sharp cheddar, aioli, greens -- *crème fraîche cannot be omitted from omelette
|Tea Cake - Lemon Poppyseed (N)
|$5.00
A staple at Tartine since the beginning! Allergies: Dairy, egg, gluten, wheat, vanilla, tree nuts (almonds).