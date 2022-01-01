Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Inner Sunset restaurants you'll love

Go
Inner Sunset restaurants
Toast

Inner Sunset's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi & Japanese
Sushi & Japanese
Scroll right

Must-try Inner Sunset restaurants

Underdogs Tres image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD *$9.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette,| topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
NICK'S WAY CARNITAS *$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
ELOTE *$4.99
Fresh corn on the cob brushed with lime salsa & dusted with cotija cheese and cayenne pepper
More about Underdogs Tres
Pacific Catch image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Catch

1200 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (8633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pacific Catch
Tartine image

 

Tartine

1226 9TH AVENUE, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Popular items
PAIN AU JAMBON$6.50
ham and gruyère croissant
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$12.00
crème fraîche omelette, sharp cheddar, aioli, greens -- *crème fraîche cannot be omitted from omelette
Tea Cake - Lemon Poppyseed (N)$5.00
A staple at Tartine since the beginning! Allergies: Dairy, egg, gluten, wheat, vanilla, tree nuts (almonds).
More about Tartine
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

1300 9th Ave., San Francisco

Avg 2.8 (153 reviews)
More about Jamba
Ebisu Restaurant image

SUSHI

Ebisu Restaurant

1283 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2909 reviews)
More about Ebisu Restaurant
Map

More near Inner Sunset to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lower Nob Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Inner Richmond

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Alamo Square

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bernal Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lower Haight

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1601 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (517 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston