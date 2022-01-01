Lower Haight restaurants you'll love

Must-try Lower Haight restaurants

Otra image

 

Otra

682 Haight Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Slow Cooked Beef Tacos$12.00
dos house made corn tortillas con slow cooked carne con guajillo chile, toasted garlic, avocado, onion y cilantro
Ensalada$13.00
kale, arugula, hibiscus-pickled onion, fennel, chicharro, feta con lemon dressing y spicy pepitas
Cod Tostadas$16.00
con refried black beans, cabbage, Fresno chiles, radish, tomatillo salsa, morita chile
More about Otra
Ragazza image

PIZZA

Ragazza

311 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Arugula Salad$14.00
Wild Arugula w/ marinated beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
NY, NY Pizza$16.00
Our take on the classic New York pizza. Tomato, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano
Moto Pizza$19.00
Moto- Tomato, Calabrian chilies, portobello mushrooms, red onion, sweet Italian sausage & mozzarella
More about Ragazza
RT Rotisserie image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie

302 Broderick street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whole Rotisserie Chicken$19.00
Gluten Free
Seared Broccoli$6.00
Chimichurri, Fried Garlic, Herbs
*GF
Rice Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie Fat Rice, Pickled Onions, Cabbage, Cucumber, Radish, Seeds, Herbs
Note: GF* excluding choice of lamb
More about RT Rotisserie
Nopalito image

 

Nopalito

306 Broderick St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tacos Dorados de Camote$10.00
Crispy rolled tortillas, sweet potato, onion, crema, queso fresco and salsa de chipotle
Ensalada del Mercado$12.00
Salad of little gem lettuce, seasonal market veggies, pickled onions, spicy peanuts, cotija cheese & smoked jalapeño vinaigrette
Coliflor al Pastor$10.00
Fried cauliflower, guajillo chile, achiote, oranges, queso fresco and salsa chipotle
More about Nopalito
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$14.95
two eggs any style, choice of cheese, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon on choice of toast, english muffin, or croissant.
2. Cream Cheese$3.95
choice of plain, sun-dried tomato, pesto garlic, smoked salmon, veggie, or honey date
Grind Combo$16.95
2 eggs any style, french toast or pancakes, choice of ham, bacon or sausage. substitute for vegetarian sausage
More about The Grind Cafe

