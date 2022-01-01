Lower Haight restaurants you'll love
Lower Haight's top cuisines
Must-try Lower Haight restaurants
Otra
682 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Slow Cooked Beef Tacos
|$12.00
dos house made corn tortillas con slow cooked carne con guajillo chile, toasted garlic, avocado, onion y cilantro
|Ensalada
|$13.00
kale, arugula, hibiscus-pickled onion, fennel, chicharro, feta con lemon dressing y spicy pepitas
|Cod Tostadas
|$16.00
con refried black beans, cabbage, Fresno chiles, radish, tomatillo salsa, morita chile
PIZZA
Ragazza
311 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Wild Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Wild Arugula w/ marinated beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
|NY, NY Pizza
|$16.00
Our take on the classic New York pizza. Tomato, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano
|Moto Pizza
|$19.00
Moto- Tomato, Calabrian chilies, portobello mushrooms, red onion, sweet Italian sausage & mozzarella
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie
302 Broderick street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Whole Rotisserie Chicken
|$19.00
Gluten Free
|Seared Broccoli
|$6.00
Chimichurri, Fried Garlic, Herbs
*GF
|Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Rotisserie Fat Rice, Pickled Onions, Cabbage, Cucumber, Radish, Seeds, Herbs
Note: GF* excluding choice of lamb
Nopalito
306 Broderick St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Tacos Dorados de Camote
|$10.00
Crispy rolled tortillas, sweet potato, onion, crema, queso fresco and salsa de chipotle
|Ensalada del Mercado
|$12.00
Salad of little gem lettuce, seasonal market veggies, pickled onions, spicy peanuts, cotija cheese & smoked jalapeño vinaigrette
|Coliflor al Pastor
|$10.00
Fried cauliflower, guajillo chile, achiote, oranges, queso fresco and salsa chipotle
The Grind Cafe
783 haight street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$14.95
two eggs any style, choice of cheese, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon on choice of toast, english muffin, or croissant.
|2. Cream Cheese
|$3.95
choice of plain, sun-dried tomato, pesto garlic, smoked salmon, veggie, or honey date
|Grind Combo
|$16.95
2 eggs any style, french toast or pancakes, choice of ham, bacon or sausage. substitute for vegetarian sausage