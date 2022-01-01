Fried chicken sandwiches in Lower Haight
Lower Haight restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about RT Rotisserie - NoPa
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie - NoPa
302 Broderick street, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Chipotle, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun
More about The Grind Cafe
The Grind Cafe
783 haight street, San Francisco
|Haight Scram
|$15.95
avocado, bacon, green onion & cheddar
|Veggie Delight
|$11.95
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, avocado, egg, kidney & garbanzo beans
|French Toast
|$12.95
3 slices of texas toast dipped in a vanilla, cream & cinnamon egg batter