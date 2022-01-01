Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Lower Haight

Lower Haight restaurants
Lower Haight restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie - NoPa

302 Broderick street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Chipotle, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun
More about RT Rotisserie - NoPa
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haight Scram$15.95
avocado, bacon, green onion & cheddar
Veggie Delight$11.95
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, avocado, egg, kidney & garbanzo beans
French Toast$12.95
3 slices of texas toast dipped in a vanilla, cream & cinnamon egg batter
More about The Grind Cafe

