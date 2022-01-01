Tacos in Lower Haight

Go
Lower Haight restaurants
Toast

Lower Haight restaurants that serve tacos

Otra image

 

Otra

682 Haight Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos$11.00
Dos house made corn tortillas con spicy cashew crema, corn-black bean salsa y feta
Slow Cooked Beef Tacos$12.00
dos house made corn tortillas con slow cooked carne con guajillo chile, toasted garlic, avocado, onion y cilantro
Hen of the Woods Mushroom Tacos$12.00
dos house made tortillas con pinto beans, hen of the woods mushrooms, crushed avocado, poblano crema, queso cotija, peanut salsa macha
More about Otra
Tacos Dorados de Camote image

 

Nopalito

306 Broderick St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos Dorados de Camote$10.00
Crispy rolled tortillas, sweet potato, onion, crema, queso fresco and salsa de chipotle
More about Nopalito
Map

More near Lower Haight to explore

Financial District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lower Nob Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Bayview-Hunters Point

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

South Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Embarcadero

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston