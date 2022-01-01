Tacos in Lower Haight
Lower Haight restaurants that serve tacos
More about Otra
Otra
682 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos
|$11.00
Dos house made corn tortillas con spicy cashew crema, corn-black bean salsa y feta
|Slow Cooked Beef Tacos
|$12.00
dos house made corn tortillas con slow cooked carne con guajillo chile, toasted garlic, avocado, onion y cilantro
|Hen of the Woods Mushroom Tacos
|$12.00
dos house made tortillas con pinto beans, hen of the woods mushrooms, crushed avocado, poblano crema, queso cotija, peanut salsa macha