Lower Nob Hill restaurants you'll love

Le Colonial
20 Cosmo, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Crispy Crab Rolls
|$11.00
Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, Chicken, Vermicelli Noodles, Taro, and Wood Ear Mushroom served with Nuoc Cham and Lettuce Cups
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
|$15.00
Dungeness Crab - Shrimp - Chicken - Vermicelli
Noodles - Taro - Carrots- Wood Ear Mushroom
Lettuce Cup - Nuoc Cham
|Prawns Garlic Noodles
|$31.00
Wok Tossed Vietnamese Garlic Noodles - White Tiger Prawns Bean Sprouts - Scallion - Yellow Onion
PIZZA • SALADS
Del Popolo
855 Bush Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Salsiccia
|$22.00
crushed tomato, pecorino & peperonata
|Bianca
|$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic & basil
|Potato
|$22.00
yukon gold, red onion, fontina & rosemary
WRAPS • SALADS
Kasa Indian Eatery
1356 Polk Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Entree
|$4.00
Order a la carte side of any of our dishes. All gluten free.
|Basmati Rice
|$4.00
Cinnamon scented basmati rice.
|Naan Roll
|$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita. (Note: Naan contains egg) *not available for reusable container
SUSHI
Sanraku
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Eskimo Roll
|$9.00
Salmon, Avocado
|Bento Box
|$16.50
Served Monday - Friday 11:30am - 4pm
Choose one from each items.
First item : Gyoza, Shumai, Agedashi Tofu
Second item : California Roll, Avo Q Roll
Main : Sesame Chichen, Chicken Teriyaki, Tonkatsu, Salmon Teriyaki, Shrimp Tempura
|Hamachi
|$8.00
Yellowtail
SALADS • NOODLES
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Ka-Ree
|$14.50
Yellow curry with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with potato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, and pumpkin.
|Keow-Wan
|$14.50
Green curry with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with eggplant, string bean, bell pepper, broccoli, and basil.
|Pad Thai
|$14.50
Rice stick noodle with choice of protein*, egg, garlic, tofu, chopped pickled turnip, scallions, ground peanuts, and bean sprouts.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|CALI CHICKEN SANDO
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast+ jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$11.00
finger-lickin’ tenders served with honey mustard
|SIDE ONION RINGS
|$7.00
beer battered
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Pad See-ew Moo
|$14.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodle with pork, egg, Chinese broccoli in Thai black bean sauce. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
|Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Crispy vegetarian rolls: vegetables, taro and silver noodles with homemade sweet chili sauce. Served 3 Rolls cut in half
|Kang Keaw Wan Gai
|$15.00
One of the most popular curries around Bangkok made with green curry paste served with chicken, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell pepper, and basil. Medium spicy
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jane on Larkin
925 Larkin Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Egg White Panini
|$11.00
spinach, avocado, provolone, sriracha
|Avocado Mash
|$12.00
avocado, cracked black pepper, pickled shallot, jalapeno, poached egg, micro cilantro
|Tuna Melt
|$9.00
tuna salad, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese on multigrain or sourdough