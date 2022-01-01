Lower Nob Hill restaurants you'll love

Lower Nob Hill restaurants
Toast

Lower Nob Hill's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Sandwich
Asian fusion
Sushi
Salad
Thai
Indian
Vietnamese
French
Must-try Lower Nob Hill restaurants

Le Colonial image

 

Le Colonial

20 Cosmo, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Crab Rolls$11.00
Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, Chicken, Vermicelli Noodles, Taro, and Wood Ear Mushroom served with Nuoc Cham and Lettuce Cups
Crispy Imperial Rolls$15.00
Dungeness Crab - Shrimp - Chicken - Vermicelli
Noodles - Taro - Carrots- Wood Ear Mushroom
Lettuce Cup - Nuoc Cham
Prawns Garlic Noodles$31.00
Wok Tossed Vietnamese Garlic Noodles - White Tiger Prawns Bean Sprouts - Scallion - Yellow Onion
More about Le Colonial
Del Popolo image

PIZZA • SALADS

Del Popolo

855 Bush Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (7324 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salsiccia$22.00
crushed tomato, pecorino & peperonata
Bianca$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic & basil
Potato$22.00
yukon gold, red onion, fontina & rosemary
More about Del Popolo
Kasa Indian Eatery image

WRAPS • SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery

1356 Polk Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Entree$4.00
Order a la carte side of any of our dishes. All gluten free.
Basmati Rice$4.00
Cinnamon scented basmati rice.
Naan Roll$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita. (Note: Naan contains egg) *not available for reusable container
More about Kasa Indian Eatery
Sanraku image

SUSHI

Sanraku

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eskimo Roll$9.00
Salmon, Avocado
Bento Box$16.50
Served Monday - Friday 11:30am - 4pm
Choose one from each items.
First item : Gyoza, Shumai, Agedashi Tofu
Second item : California Roll, Avo Q Roll
Main : Sesame Chichen, Chicken Teriyaki, Tonkatsu, Salmon Teriyaki, Shrimp Tempura
Hamachi$8.00
Yellowtail
More about Sanraku
Ben Thai Cafe image

SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ka-Ree$14.50
Yellow curry with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with potato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, and pumpkin.
Keow-Wan$14.50
Green curry with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with eggplant, string bean, bell pepper, broccoli, and basil.
Pad Thai$14.50
Rice stick noodle with choice of protein*, egg, garlic, tofu, chopped pickled turnip, scallions, ground peanuts, and bean sprouts.
More about Ben Thai Cafe
Grubstake Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CALI CHICKEN SANDO$15.00
grilled chicken breast+ jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato on toasted sourdough
CHICKEN FINGERS$11.00
finger-lickin’ tenders served with honey mustard
SIDE ONION RINGS$7.00
beer battered
More about Grubstake Diner
iThai Bangkok Street Food image

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pad See-ew Moo$14.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodle with pork, egg, Chinese broccoli in Thai black bean sauce. Add an extra egg for an additional charge. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge)
Egg Rolls$9.00
Crispy vegetarian rolls: vegetables, taro and silver noodles with homemade sweet chili sauce. Served 3 Rolls cut in half
Kang Keaw Wan Gai$15.00
One of the most popular curries around Bangkok made with green curry paste served with chicken, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell pepper, and basil. Medium spicy
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Jane on Larkin image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jane on Larkin

925 Larkin Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg White Panini$11.00
spinach, avocado, provolone, sriracha
Avocado Mash$12.00
avocado, cracked black pepper, pickled shallot, jalapeno, poached egg, micro cilantro
Tuna Melt$9.00
tuna salad, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese on multigrain or sourdough
More about Jane on Larkin

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lower Nob Hill

Pad See

Pad Thai

