Curry in Lower Nob Hill

Lower Nob Hill restaurants
Lower Nob Hill restaurants that serve curry

Le Colonial image

 

Le Colonial

20 Cosmo, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Curry$28.00
More about Le Colonial
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Sauce$8.50
Coconut milk cooked with choice of Curry paste.
Roasted Duck Curry$20.50
Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)
More about Ben Thai Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetarian Curry Puff$10.00
Pastry puff filled with potato, onion, carrot and yellow curry spices served with cucumber salad
Green Curry Fried Rice$15.50
Chicken, basil, bamboo shoots and Bell peppers wok-fried with jasmine rice and a touch of green curry flavor. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Medium spicy
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food

