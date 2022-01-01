Curry in Lower Nob Hill
Lower Nob Hill restaurants that serve curry
SALADS • NOODLES
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Curry Sauce
|$8.50
Coconut milk cooked with choice of Curry paste.
|Roasted Duck Curry
|$20.50
Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Vegetarian Curry Puff
|$10.00
Pastry puff filled with potato, onion, carrot and yellow curry spices served with cucumber salad
|Green Curry Fried Rice
|$15.50
Chicken, basil, bamboo shoots and Bell peppers wok-fried with jasmine rice and a touch of green curry flavor. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Medium spicy