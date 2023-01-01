Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango sticky rice in
Lower Nob Hill
/
San Francisco
/
Lower Nob Hill
/
Mango Sticky Rice
Lower Nob Hill restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
SALADS • NOODLES
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
Avg 4.6
(1566 reviews)
Mango + Sweet Sticky Rice
$11.00
More about Ben Thai Cafe
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(2787 reviews)
Mango with Sticky Rice
$10.00
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
