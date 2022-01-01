Lower Pacific Heights restaurants you'll love

Lower Pacific Heights restaurants
Toast

Must-try Lower Pacific Heights restaurants

SPQR image

 

SPQR

1911 Fillmore st, san francisco

Avg 4.1 (6032 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spiced Apple Cider Donuts$7.00
Seasonal Flavor, Spiced Sugar and filled with Apple Marmellata
Whole Fried Chicken 'Calabrese'$64.00
Our Fried Chicken 'Calabrese' Style with Honey and Calabrese Chili. Served with Panzanella Salad and Gremolata Potatoes.
Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Calabrian Chili and Honey Glazed Chicken with Cabbage Slaw and Malt Vinegar Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with Gremolata Potatoes.
More about SPQR
Noosh image

SANDWICHES

Noosh

2001 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Salad$14.00
baby lettuces, fresh herbs, crunchy veggies, toasted seeds, preserved lemon dressing
Classic Red$16.00
tomato sauce, halloumi, basil
Fresh Baked "Everything" spread and Bread Platter$20.00
baked to order with whipped hummus, smoked yogurt, muhammara, and pickles
More about Noosh
Marufuku Ramen SF image

 

Marufuku Ramen SF

1581 Webster St Suite 235, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hakata Tonkotsu$15.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
**Gyoza 7pc**$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
Vegetable Ramen$16.00
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.
More about Marufuku Ramen SF
Roam Artisan Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1923 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic$9.99
Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, House-Made Pickles, and House Sauce.
Create Your Own$9.99
Create your own style
Chalet$12.49
Swiss, Cremini Mushrooms, Greens, Tomato, and House Sauce.
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
Woodhouse Fish Co image

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lobster Roll$29.00
3oz Maine lobster roll tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted buttered roll
Cup Chowder$8.00
Creamy New England Chowder
2 Piece Fish & Chips$17.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod with fries, slaw and tartare sauce
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Udon Mugizo image

SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Udon Mugizo

1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (4756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON$17.25
SEASONED COD ROE, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*
NABEYAKI UDON$18.50
POACHED EGG, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, CHICKEN, FISH CAKE, MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, GREEN ONIONS, AND TEMPURA BITS COOKED IN A CLAY POT
KITSUNE UDON$14.25
FRIED SWEET TOFU, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
More about Udon Mugizo
Sift Dessert Bar image

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES

Sift Dessert Bar

2411 California St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snickerdoodle Cupcake$4.35
Vanilla cake topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting
Ooh La La Cupcake$4.35
Red Velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting
Lemon Drop Cupcake$4.35
Vanilla cake filled with meyer lemon curd and topped with lemon buttercream
More about Sift Dessert Bar
Routier image

 

Routier

2801 California St., San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cod$28.00
Black cod with creamy lobster sauce, caramelized sunchokes and tarragon
Fennel Salad$16.00
Shaved fennel salad, granny smith apples, dates, feta and marcona almonds in curry vinaigrette.
Lamb Shoulder$34.00
Lamb shoulder, navy beans in red pepper pistou, caramelized eggplant with pine nut
More about Routier
tacobar image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

tacobar

2401 California St, San Francisco

Avg 3.3 (951 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*Veracruz Fish Taco$5.60
Grilled Local Cod, Veracruz Salsa, & Cabbage Slaw
*Baja Fish Taco$5.60
Beer Battered Local Cod, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa, & Baja Lime Sauce
*Chips / Salsa / Guacamole$3.00
tacobar Home Made Chips w/ Cotija Cheese with options to add Pico de Gallo and/or Fresh Guacamole
More about tacobar
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari$14.00
14" Margherita Pizza$28.00
Chicken Wings$14.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company
Nari image

 

Nari

1625 Post st, san francisco

Avg 4.5 (2178 reviews)
Takeout
More about Nari
Florio SF image

 

Florio SF

1915 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Focaccia$2.00
ROASTED BROCCOLI$12.00
PERSIMMON SALAD$15.00
More about Florio SF

