Lower Pacific Heights restaurants you'll love

SPQR
1911 Fillmore st, san francisco
|Popular items
|Spiced Apple Cider Donuts
|$7.00
Seasonal Flavor, Spiced Sugar and filled with Apple Marmellata
|Whole Fried Chicken 'Calabrese'
|$64.00
Our Fried Chicken 'Calabrese' Style with Honey and Calabrese Chili. Served with Panzanella Salad and Gremolata Potatoes.
|Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Calabrian Chili and Honey Glazed Chicken with Cabbage Slaw and Malt Vinegar Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with Gremolata Potatoes.
SANDWICHES
Noosh
2001 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Green Salad
|$14.00
baby lettuces, fresh herbs, crunchy veggies, toasted seeds, preserved lemon dressing
|Classic Red
|$16.00
tomato sauce, halloumi, basil
|Fresh Baked "Everything" spread and Bread Platter
|$20.00
baked to order with whipped hummus, smoked yogurt, muhammara, and pickles
Marufuku Ramen SF
1581 Webster St Suite 235, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Hakata Tonkotsu
|$15.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
|**Gyoza 7pc**
|$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
|Vegetable Ramen
|$16.00
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers
1923 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$9.99
Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, House-Made Pickles, and House Sauce.
|Create Your Own
|$9.99
Create your own style
|Chalet
|$12.49
Swiss, Cremini Mushrooms, Greens, Tomato, and House Sauce.
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
3oz Maine lobster roll tossed with lemon aioli served on a toasted buttered roll
|Cup Chowder
|$8.00
Creamy New England Chowder
|2 Piece Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod with fries, slaw and tartare sauce
SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Udon Mugizo
1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco
|Popular items
|MENTAI CREAM SAUCE UDON
|$17.25
SEASONED COD ROE, PARMESAN CHEESE, GREEN ONIONS, KAIWARE SPROUTS, TEMPURA BITS, NORI SEAWEED*
|NABEYAKI UDON
|$18.50
POACHED EGG, 2pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, CHICKEN, FISH CAKE, MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, GREEN ONIONS, AND TEMPURA BITS COOKED IN A CLAY POT
|KITSUNE UDON
|$14.25
FRIED SWEET TOFU, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES
Sift Dessert Bar
2411 California St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Snickerdoodle Cupcake
|$4.35
Vanilla cake topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting
|Ooh La La Cupcake
|$4.35
Red Velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting
|Lemon Drop Cupcake
|$4.35
Vanilla cake filled with meyer lemon curd and topped with lemon buttercream
Routier
2801 California St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Black Cod
|$28.00
Black cod with creamy lobster sauce, caramelized sunchokes and tarragon
|Fennel Salad
|$16.00
Shaved fennel salad, granny smith apples, dates, feta and marcona almonds in curry vinaigrette.
|Lamb Shoulder
|$34.00
Lamb shoulder, navy beans in red pepper pistou, caramelized eggplant with pine nut
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
tacobar
2401 California St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|*Veracruz Fish Taco
|$5.60
Grilled Local Cod, Veracruz Salsa, & Cabbage Slaw
|*Baja Fish Taco
|$5.60
Beer Battered Local Cod, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa, & Baja Lime Sauce
|*Chips / Salsa / Guacamole
|$3.00
tacobar Home Made Chips w/ Cotija Cheese with options to add Pico de Gallo and/or Fresh Guacamole
Presidio Pizza Company
1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$14.00
|14" Margherita Pizza
|$28.00
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00