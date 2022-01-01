Lower Pacific Heights bars & lounges you'll love
SPQR
1911 Fillmore st, san francisco
|Popular items
|Spiced Apple Cider Donuts
|$7.00
Seasonal Flavor, Spiced Sugar and filled with Apple Marmellata
|Whole Fried Chicken 'Calabrese'
|$64.00
Our Fried Chicken 'Calabrese' Style with Honey and Calabrese Chili. Served with Panzanella Salad and Gremolata Potatoes.
|Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Calabrian Chili and Honey Glazed Chicken with Cabbage Slaw and Malt Vinegar Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with Gremolata Potatoes.