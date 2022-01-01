Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lower Pacific Heights

Lower Pacific Heights restaurants
Lower Pacific Heights restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Cake$9.00
House made biscuit, strawberries, whipped cream
Crab Cakes$26.00
3 crab cakes, chipotle aioli, mixed green salad
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Udon Mugizo image

SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Udon Mugizo

1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (4756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH CAKE(5PC)$3.00
More about Udon Mugizo
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES

Sift Dessert Bar

2411 California St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6" Ooh La La Party Cake$45.00
Our amazing red velvet cake layered between cream cheese frosting. Frosted with vanilla buttercream.
3 Layers | 6" round | 10-12 servings
*Please allow us 2 hours to prep this item
**in order to have writing on your cake, please select that option + leave your writing in the Special Instructions Section. 22 characters max.**
6" Chocolate Mousse Party Cake$45.00
Chocolate cake layered with fleur de sel chocolate mousse filling
3 Layers | 6" round | 10-12 servings
*Please allow us 2 hours to prep this item
**in order to have writing on your cake, please select that option + leave your writing in the Special Instructions Section. 22 characters max.**
6" Pink Champagne Party Cake$45.00
Naked Raspberry cake layered with champagne mousse + topped with champagne buttercream frosting
3 Layers | 6" round | 10-12 servings
*Please allow us at least 2 hours to prep this item
**in order to have writing on your cake, please select that option + leave your writing in the Special Instructions Section. 22 characters max.**
More about Sift Dessert Bar

