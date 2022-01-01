Cake in Lower Pacific Heights
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Short Cake
|$9.00
House made biscuit, strawberries, whipped cream
|Crab Cakes
|$26.00
3 crab cakes, chipotle aioli, mixed green salad
SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Udon Mugizo
1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco
|FISH CAKE(5PC)
|$3.00
ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES
Sift Dessert Bar
2411 California St, San Francisco
|6" Ooh La La Party Cake
|$45.00
Our amazing red velvet cake layered between cream cheese frosting. Frosted with vanilla buttercream.
3 Layers | 6" round | 10-12 servings
*Please allow us 2 hours to prep this item
**in order to have writing on your cake, please select that option + leave your writing in the Special Instructions Section. 22 characters max.**
|6" Chocolate Mousse Party Cake
|$45.00
Chocolate cake layered with fleur de sel chocolate mousse filling
3 Layers | 6" round | 10-12 servings
*Please allow us 2 hours to prep this item
**in order to have writing on your cake, please select that option + leave your writing in the Special Instructions Section. 22 characters max.**
|6" Pink Champagne Party Cake
|$45.00
Naked Raspberry cake layered with champagne mousse + topped with champagne buttercream frosting
3 Layers | 6" round | 10-12 servings
*Please allow us at least 2 hours to prep this item
**in order to have writing on your cake, please select that option + leave your writing in the Special Instructions Section. 22 characters max.**