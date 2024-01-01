Cheeseburgers in Lower Pacific Heights
Presidio Pizza Company
1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
1/2lb 100% beef patty with choice of American cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, pepperjack, provolone or Swiss. Served on a sesame seed bun with pickles, onion, lettuce & tomato
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers - Fillmore
1923 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Roam’s House-made Organic Veggie Patty, Plant-based Bacon | Umaro , Vegan Cheddar | Violife , Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, served on a Whole Grain Bun