Chocolate mousse in Lower Pacific Heights
Lower Pacific Heights restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Chocolate Mousse
|$9.00
House made dark chocolate mousse, whipped cream, raspberries
More about Sift Dessert Bar
ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES
Sift Dessert Bar
2411 California St, San Francisco
|6" Chocolate Mousse Party Cake
|$45.00
Chocolate cake layered with fleur de sel chocolate mousse filling
3 Layers | 6" round | 10-12 servings
*Please allow us 2 hours to prep this item
**in order to have writing on your cake, please select that option + leave your writing in the Special Instructions Section. 22 characters max.**
|Chocolate Mousse Slab Cake
|$12.00
Layers of chocolate cake + chocolate mousse.
Feeds 2-4 people