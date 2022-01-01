Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Lower Pacific Heights

Lower Pacific Heights restaurants
Toast

Lower Pacific Heights restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Item pic

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$9.00
House made dark chocolate mousse, whipped cream, raspberries
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES

Sift Dessert Bar

2411 California St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6" Chocolate Mousse Party Cake$45.00
Chocolate cake layered with fleur de sel chocolate mousse filling
3 Layers | 6" round | 10-12 servings
*Please allow us 2 hours to prep this item
**in order to have writing on your cake, please select that option + leave your writing in the Special Instructions Section. 22 characters max.**
Chocolate Mousse Slab Cake$12.00
Layers of chocolate cake + chocolate mousse.
Feeds 2-4 people
More about Sift Dessert Bar
Routier image

 

Routier

2801 California St., San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$11.00
A very classic and rich dark chocolate mousse, chantilly and coffee crumble.
More about Routier

