Tacos in Lower Pacific Heights

Grilled Salmon Tacos image

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Tacos$19.00
Grilled Alaskan salmon, red cabbage, raw onions, lemon aioli, chipotle aioli and radish
Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
Three tacos; fried Alaskan cod, cabbage, avocado, lemon and chipotle aioli on flour tortillas
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
*Shrimp Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

tacobar

2401 California St, San Francisco

Avg 3.3 (951 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Shrimp Taco$5.75
Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa, & Mango Jicama Salsa
*Veracruz Fish Taco$5.60
Grilled Local Cod, Veracruz Salsa, & Cabbage Slaw
*Short Rib Taco$5.60
Braised Short Rib Taco w Horseradish Sour Cream and Cilantro
More about tacobar

