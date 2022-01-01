Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants

Greens Restaurant

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread$6.00
served with honey butter. (Vegan without the butter)
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
large cookie with Guittard chocolate chips.
Fresh Spring Rolls$15.00
with Hodo tofu, pickled vegetables, cucumber, mint, and Thai basil. Served with coconut peanut sauce and grilled beech mushrooms & radish salad with sesame ginger vinaigrette. Gluten-free, vegan.
Greens Restaurant
Roam Artisan Burgers

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1785 Union Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10268 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Market Salad$6.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cherries, Chives, Mint, Feta
Create Your Own$9.99
Create your own style
Tejano$12.99
Pepper Jack, Jalapeno Relish, Avocado, Tomato, White Corn Strips, and Herb Ranch.
Roam Artisan Burgers
Equator Coffees Fort Mason

 

Equator Coffees Fort Mason

2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Americano$3.75
2 shots espresso over hot water
Vanilla Steamer$3.25
vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice
Avocado Toast$9.00
Ricotta, Poppy Seeds, Citrus Oil & Aleppo pepper
Equator Coffees Fort Mason
Hinoya Curry SF

CURRY

Hinoya Curry SF

3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Curry$15.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Plain Curry Rice$11.00
Our award-winning beef or vegetarian curry roux with rice, and pickles.
Pork Katsu Curry$15.00
Our classic katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo.
Hinoya Curry SF
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco

 

Jaranita Marina - San Francisco

3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HALF CHICKEN$24.20
World famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
EMP. Sampler$17.60
A tasting of our three empanadas.
Cebiche Classico$24.20
Our freshest catch of the day; marinated in a classic leche de tigre. Accompanied with Choclo corn on the cob, butter lettuce and sweet potatoes.
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco
Kara's Cupcakes

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Kara's Cupcakes

3249 Scott Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meyer Lemony Lemon Cupcake$4.00
vanilla cupcake with a tart lemon filling  and lemon buttercream frosting
Fleur De Sel Cupcake$4.00
chocolate cupcake with caramel filling, chocolate ganache frosting and sprinkled with fleur de sel
Red Velvet Cupcake$4.00
red velvet cake with a silky  smooth cream cheese frosting
Kara's Cupcakes
A16

PIZZA

A16

2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Funghi$21.00
wild mushroom, chili, garlic, pecorino, fior di latte,
Bianca$19.00
fior di latte, ramps, castelvetrano olive, grana padano, chili *** vegetarian
Margherita$19.00
tomato, fior di latte, basil, olive oil
A16
Radhaus

 

Radhaus

2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
ROASTED BEETS, FENNEL, GOAT CHEESE
Konegsburger Klopse$19.00
GERMAN MEATBALLS, CAPER-CREAM SAUCE
Fort Salad$14.00
BUTTER LETTUCE, RADISH, PRETZEL CROUTONS, VINAIGRETTE
Radhaus
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home

 

Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home

3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
32oz Porterhouse - serves two$110.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
32oz Porterhouse for two;
sous vide in shallot, thyme, garlic, and beef fat with Izzy’s famous potatoes, creamed spinach.
*Steak cooked to rare at pick-up for you to finish off on the grill or pan-sear at home. Cooking instructions included*
Coco’s 21st Century$13.00
Pampero Aniversario dark rum, créme de cacao, Lillet blanc, Amaro, fresh lemon juice, egg white, chocolate-mole bitters
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken - serves two$60.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken for two;
honey-brined & herb-rubbed with duck fat fingerling potatoes lyonnaise, charred asparagus, cabernet-port wine jus.
*Simply reheat and plate at home. Reheating instructions included*
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
Izzy's Steaks & Chops

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Mango Salsa$34.00
8 oz Filet, Seared
Marinated Skirt Steak$38.00
Izzy's House Favorite
Wedge Salad$13.00
Bacon, Haystack Shallots, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Confit Tomato, Herbed Buttermilk Dressing
Izzy's Steaks & Chops
Boho

 

Boho

3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Appetizer: Beef Tartare$17.00
Old Fashioned$10.00
Appetizer: Tuna Poke Cups$18.00
Boho
TACKO

 

TACKO

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SOPA DE TORTILLA$9.95
Home-made chicken soup with tomatoes, onions, jack cheese, avocado, tortillas, & lime
CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD$9.75
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, and pico de gallo tossed in lime vinaigrette; topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
CHIPS, SALSA & GUACAMOLE$7.75
Our chips, pico de pallo, and Hass avocado guacamole
TACKO
Roma Antica Marina

 

Roma Antica Marina

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cavoletti di Bruxelles$11.00
Marinated fried Brussel sprouts with Pecorino Romano cheese and lemon dressing.
Carbonara$19.00
Mezze maniche pasta, Guanciale, black pepper in traditional Pecorino romano yolk sauce
Lasagna$19.00
Traditional baked housemade Lasagna served in Bolognese ragu
Roma Antica Marina
Causwells

 

Causwells

2346 Chestnut St., san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Burger$8.00
Burger$18.50
Mexican Coke$6.00
Causwells
Project Juice

SMOOTHIES

Project Juice

2234 Chestnut Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (1853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acai Superberry Bowl$11.95
Pure Unsweetened Acai, House-Made Almond Mylk, Blueberry, Banana.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts.
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
Mission Mocha$9.95
Cold-Brew Coffee, House-Made Almond Mylk, Coconut Meat, Banana, Date, Rraw Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs
Project Juice
SusieCakes

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

2109 Chestnut St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
SusieCakes
Pacific Catch

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Catch

2027 Chestnut St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (12013 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pacific Catch
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Ristobar

2300 chestnut Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ristobar

