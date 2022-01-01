Marina/Cow Hollow restaurants you'll love
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$6.00
served with honey butter. (Vegan without the butter)
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
large cookie with Guittard chocolate chips.
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$15.00
with Hodo tofu, pickled vegetables, cucumber, mint, and Thai basil. Served with coconut peanut sauce and grilled beech mushrooms & radish salad with sesame ginger vinaigrette. Gluten-free, vegan.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers
1785 Union Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Mini Market Salad
|$6.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cherries, Chives, Mint, Feta
|Create Your Own
|$9.99
Create your own style
|Tejano
|$12.99
Pepper Jack, Jalapeno Relish, Avocado, Tomato, White Corn Strips, and Herb Ranch.
Equator Coffees Fort Mason
2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Americano
|$3.75
2 shots espresso over hot water
|Vanilla Steamer
|$3.25
vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Ricotta, Poppy Seeds, Citrus Oil & Aleppo pepper
CURRY
Hinoya Curry SF
3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$15.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
|Plain Curry Rice
|$11.00
Our award-winning beef or vegetarian curry roux with rice, and pickles.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$15.00
Our classic katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo.
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco
3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|HALF CHICKEN
|$24.20
World famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
|EMP. Sampler
|$17.60
A tasting of our three empanadas.
|Cebiche Classico
|$24.20
Our freshest catch of the day; marinated in a classic leche de tigre. Accompanied with Choclo corn on the cob, butter lettuce and sweet potatoes.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Kara's Cupcakes
3249 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Meyer Lemony Lemon Cupcake
|$4.00
vanilla cupcake with a tart lemon filling and lemon buttercream frosting
|Fleur De Sel Cupcake
|$4.00
chocolate cupcake with caramel filling, chocolate ganache frosting and sprinkled with fleur de sel
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$4.00
red velvet cake with a silky smooth cream cheese frosting
PIZZA
A16
2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Funghi
|$21.00
wild mushroom, chili, garlic, pecorino, fior di latte,
|Bianca
|$19.00
fior di latte, ramps, castelvetrano olive, grana padano, chili *** vegetarian
|Margherita
|$19.00
tomato, fior di latte, basil, olive oil
Radhaus
2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$15.00
ROASTED BEETS, FENNEL, GOAT CHEESE
|Konegsburger Klopse
|$19.00
GERMAN MEATBALLS, CAPER-CREAM SAUCE
|Fort Salad
|$14.00
BUTTER LETTUCE, RADISH, PRETZEL CROUTONS, VINAIGRETTE
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|32oz Porterhouse - serves two
|$110.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
32oz Porterhouse for two;
sous vide in shallot, thyme, garlic, and beef fat with Izzy’s famous potatoes, creamed spinach.
*Steak cooked to rare at pick-up for you to finish off on the grill or pan-sear at home. Cooking instructions included*
|Coco’s 21st Century
|$13.00
Pampero Aniversario dark rum, créme de cacao, Lillet blanc, Amaro, fresh lemon juice, egg white, chocolate-mole bitters
|Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken - serves two
|$60.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken for two;
honey-brined & herb-rubbed with duck fat fingerling potatoes lyonnaise, charred asparagus, cabernet-port wine jus.
*Simply reheat and plate at home. Reheating instructions included*
Izzy's Steaks & Chops
3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Salmon Mango Salsa
|$34.00
8 oz Filet, Seared
|Marinated Skirt Steak
|$38.00
Izzy's House Favorite
|Wedge Salad
|$13.00
Bacon, Haystack Shallots, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Confit Tomato, Herbed Buttermilk Dressing
Boho
3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Appetizer: Beef Tartare
|$17.00
|Old Fashioned
|$10.00
|Appetizer: Tuna Poke Cups
|$18.00
TACKO
3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|SOPA DE TORTILLA
|$9.95
Home-made chicken soup with tomatoes, onions, jack cheese, avocado, tortillas, & lime
|CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD
|$9.75
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, and pico de gallo tossed in lime vinaigrette; topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
|CHIPS, SALSA & GUACAMOLE
|$7.75
Our chips, pico de pallo, and Hass avocado guacamole
Roma Antica Marina
3242 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cavoletti di Bruxelles
|$11.00
Marinated fried Brussel sprouts with Pecorino Romano cheese and lemon dressing.
|Carbonara
|$19.00
Mezze maniche pasta, Guanciale, black pepper in traditional Pecorino romano yolk sauce
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Traditional baked housemade Lasagna served in Bolognese ragu
Causwells
2346 Chestnut St., san francisco
|Popular items
|Kids Burger
|$8.00
|Burger
|$18.50
|Mexican Coke
|$6.00
SMOOTHIES
Project Juice
2234 Chestnut Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Acai Superberry Bowl
|$11.95
Pure Unsweetened Acai, House-Made Almond Mylk, Blueberry, Banana.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts.
|Almond Butter & Banana Waffle
|$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
|Mission Mocha
|$9.95
Cold-Brew Coffee, House-Made Almond Mylk, Coconut Meat, Banana, Date, Rraw Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
2109 Chestnut St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Catch
2027 Chestnut St, San Francisco